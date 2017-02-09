Valentine's Day Miami 2017 Dining Guide

EXPAND SuViche Courtesy of SuViche

Valentine's Day is less than a week away, and restaurants are getting ready for masses of romantic couples making reservations to canoodle over dinner and drinks.

Not only are there prix-fixe options, but many spots are also offering fun alternatives to the traditional romantic dinner for two. Think wine-and-chocolate pairings and heart-shaped pizzas. Almost every eatery in the area is offering a special menu for the evening, so make your reservations and enjoy. (Prices do not include tax and tip unless noted.)

15th & Vine

With stunning views of downtown Miami, 15th & Vine offers a prix fixe ($85 per person) of scallops, tandoori chicken wings, risotto, oven-baked grouper, New York strip, and more. The meal also includes a glass of champagne.

American Social

The Brickell location of American Social is spicing up its weekly Taco Tuesday for Valentine’s Day. Couples can indulge in the restaurant’s bottomless self-serve taco bar, bottomless guacamole, and two margaritas for $44.95 from 6 to 10 p.m. The all-you-can-eat buffet comes with chicken, shrimp, ropa vieja, and toppings such as cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, corn salsa, pico de gallo, and cilantro.

On Saturday, February 11, guests can also celebrate with “Be My (Ketel) One and Only” specials featuring $150 bottles of Ketel and rosé and $7 Ketel One drinks all night long. For the ladies, complimentary champagne will be served from 9 to 10 p.m.. For reservations, call 305-223-7004.

Bakehouse Brasserie

Paris, the City of Love, couldn't get any closer. If you're not looking for a full, sit-down meal but something a little more playful and fun, try a French chocolate-and-wine pairing curated by pastry Chef Tatiana Vernot at Bakehouse Brasserie. The tasting costs $30 per couple the day before Valentine's Day, February 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The Bazaar by José Andrés

The Bazaar by José Andrés at SLS South Beach will offer the "Love Experience," with a prix fixe starting at $95 per person. The meal includes a creative first course, a second course, and dessert options. Menu highlights are smoked oysters with caviar, sea bass, ricotta gnocchi, and caviar cones.

Bazaar Mar

The restaurant will offer a prix fixe starting at $125 per person. It includes José’s Asian taco Ibérico bellota ham; cured hamachi; Osetra caviar; cobia ceviche “rosé” of leche de tigre, nasturtium leaf, sweet potato, and corn nuts; Ibérico pork meatballs and baby squid stew from the heart of Catalonia; and chocolate soufflé for dessert.

Bird & Bone

Chef Richard Hales offers a family-style, Southern-inspired meal. The prix fixe ($85) includes daily oyster on the half-shell, little gem wedge salad, Nashville hot sweetbread, bone-in rib eye, and a chocolate jar.

Bulla Gastrobar

February 8 through 20, the Spanish gastrobar offers a special Valentine’s Day-inspired market menu for dinner at both the Coral Gables and Doral locations. The menu is à la carte and offers en las nubes de ibérico (bread with bellota ham), the Lady and the Tramp (homemade Spanish truffle spaghetti), pasiones (wild king prawns tartare), los amantes de teruel (guinea hen), flores y salmon (salmon-and-goat-cheese-stuffed zucchini blossoms), and an Apple of my Eye cocktail. Prices range from $12 to $30.

Byblos

Miami Beach’s Mediterranean hot spot is offering a prix fixe starting at $85 per person. Highlights include grass-fed steak tartare with argon aioli and garlic chips; Key West pink shrimp with pickled fresnos and preserved lemon; black truffle pide with buffalo mozzarella, halloumi, and tartufata; and local snapper with chemen marinade. Guests can splurge with Byblos’ prix-fixe wine-pairing menu, starting at $65 per person, which includes a prosecco toast and four-course wine pairing.

The Continental

The Continental will feature a three-course tasting menu, including two glasses of champagne, for $65 per couple. Guests are invited to dine in the retro dining room or take a seat on the candlelit terrace while enjoying a selection of specialties including burrata and berries, chicken tacos, Baja-style branzino, Korean barbecue lettuce wraps, jerk chicken, roasted heirloom carrots, and roasted squash. An interactive chocolate fondue caps off the meal.

DB Bistro Moderne

The French bistro is offering a four-course menu by chef Clark Bowen. Enjoy kampachi crudo, sunchoke agnolotti, and Dover sole alongside an optional wine pairing curate by head sommelier Haunah Klein. The romantic prix fixe ($95) will be served in the elegant main dining room and includes an optional wine pairing for $50. Guests who prefer to order from the restaurant's regular à la carte menu can enjoy this option in the DB Bar & Lounge.

Epicure Gourmet Market

Customers can choose items from Epicure’s award-winning cheese department, sommelier-curated wine and champagne cellar, a premium caviar section, and a seasonal bakery offering artisanal cakes, cookies, and pies. Don't forget the flowers. Patrons can also pick up a hand-crafted bouquet of freshly cut blooms from the floral department.

Gianni’s at the Villa

In addition to offering the regular à la carte menu, Gianni’s will serve aphrodisiac items such as Florida pumpkin-and-white-truffle bisque, and oysters with chili mignonette and shaved jalapeño to start. Entrées include coffee-dusted Chateaubriand for two with pine-nut-and-arugula pesto, and olive-oil-marinated Bella Farms duck breast with caramelized figs, cherry demi-glace, and three-cheese potato au gratin. The meal will end with chocolate Nutella lava cake with strawberry cremeux and a chai tea crème brûlée with cinnamon foam. There will also be live entertainment throughout the evening.

Halves & Wholes

This Valentine's Day, Halves & Wholes will serve its favorite Wynwood Parlour ice-cream sandwiches in the shape of hearts. Stop by for lunch and grab a little love for only $5.

Jaya at the Setai

Enjoy the newly renovated courtyard seating at the Setai with a six-course menu from Jaya. The ultimate dinner experience with Chef Mathias concentrates on Jaya’s pan-Asian flavors. Courses include Jaya’s signature salmon tartare, served with Japanese tobiko and gold leaf; Maine lobster presented with kabocha, sorrel, confit onion, and a sprinkle of chocolate powder; and Wagyu rib eye grilled with baby kale, garlic chips, and truffle ponzu. The meal ends with Black Forest chocolate and cherry mousse. The meal costs $125 per person, and all couples will receive a glass of rosé champagne with strawberries.

Juvia

Juvia is celebrating Valentine’s Day by offering special menu items à la carte. Appetizers include an oyster platter or aphrodisiac tasting (uni and leche de tigre, oysters, and foie gras terrine on a toast served with spicy papaya salad). Main courses include surf and turf, and dessert is chocolate-nougatine-glazed hazelnut-lemon sponge cake served with two dessert drinks. The restaurant is also offering a Strawberry Crush cocktail ($15), made with Belvedere vodka, mint, lime, strawberries, and ginger beer. Pop open a bottle of Moët & Chandon Imperial rosé brut for $120.

Kyu

Kyu will offer several flexible options. Choose the à la carte menu, the chef’s experience, or an upgraded chef’s experience priced at $95 per person that includes Valentine’s dishes. Additionally, the restaurant will offer a pop-up champagne menu specially priced to toast the holiday. For reservations, call 786-577-0150.

