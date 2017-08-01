Tropical Storm Emily Closes Miami Beach Restaurants

Once again, the owners of Pubbelly Noodle Bar have shared a video on social media that shows the Sunset Harbour eatery under massive amounts of rainwater.

The video was posted by partner Andreas Schreiner on Facebook about 5 p.m. this evening with the note:

"Unfortunately this is our current situation at #pubbellynoodlebar and Pubbelly Sushi in #sunsetharbour, so we'll be opening at 7 PM tonight, instead of 6 PM. #staydry"

Just ten months ago, the Pubbelly Boys posted a similar video as the staff were trying to prepare for Hurricane Matthew back in October 2016. In that video, chef/partner Jose Mendin wades through the restaurant's patio area in water shin-deep.

The kicker, of course, is that for the past several years, Sunset Harbour restaurateurs and shop owners endured torn up streets and business slowdowns for the promise of dry streets ever after. A Miami Beach project that repaired streets and installed water pumps cost the city about $400 million — yet it appears that nothing has changed.

Pubbelly Group's Juan Ayora wasn't too happy with the disruption in this evening's dinner service or the city's inability to ensure the tony Sunset Harbour neighborhood project was completed in an efficient manner. "After $400 million of investment to raise the streets and after businesses suffered through three years of construction, we are still flooding the same way as before. We still had to pay taxes and get permits those years. Where did the money go?"

The flooding seemed to be hit or miss with other Sunset Harbour establishments. A representative for Sushi Garage said that the restaurant had been dealing with flooding issues earlier in the afternoon. A call to the restaurant confirmed that the establishment was, indeed, hit by rising waters and would be closed for the rest of the evening.

Restaurants aren't the only Purdy Avenue establishments to be hit hard by the rain. Flywheel Sports cancelled all classes for the evening due to flooding.

Chef Bee at NaiYaRa fared better, saying that his restaurant wasn't touched by rising waters. "We are in a good location, so the floods won't reach us."

Flood waters hit Alton Road just as hard, with Italian bistro Macchialina being forced to close for dinner service tonight (Tuesday). Co-owner Jen Chaefsky was frustrated by the ongoing lack of drainage along with power outages. The lack of electricity not only kills the lights in a restaurant, it also turns off Miami Beach's massive water pumps, allowing the streets to back up with water. Asks Chaefsky, "Why aren’t the pumps on a generator system? Power out, pumps out and flooding on Alton is as bad as ever."

Just down the road, French bistro Semilla has also been forced to shutter its doors for the night.

It's a safe bet to check social media or call an establishment before heading out to dinner tonight.

If you know of a restaurant that's closed due to the storm, please email laine.doss@miaminewtimes.com or tweet @NewTimesFood. This story will be updated with any additional information.

