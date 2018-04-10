New Times' Best of Miami Party Tickets on Sale Now

New Times' Best of Miami® issue hits newsstands June 14, listing more than 300 of the area's finest restaurants, hottest clubs, most delightful diversions, and top places to shop. This year's theme celebrates the people and places that make the 305 the best place to live, work, and play.
To celebrate this mega issue, we're throwing a party.
Thursday, June 21, from 8 to 11 p.m., celebrate the Best of Miami at X Miami.
Feast on bites by a host of restaurants, including 107 Steak & Bar, Amour de Miami, Diced, Doggi's Arepa Bar, Fifi's on the Beach, Giardino's Salads, K Ramen.Burger.Beer, Lobster Bar Sea Grille, Poke Life, Rosetta Italian Bakery, Sweet Treats by Me, and Yarumba Restaurant.
In addition, enjoy beverages from Blue Martini, Canna Vinus, Cooper's Craft, Finlandia vodka, Voga Italia, Gemma di Luna, Koloa rum, Santos sangria, Banyan Reserve vodka, Old St. Pete (spirits), and Tippler’s orange liqueur.
New Times readers can take advantage of special presale pricing, starting today, April 10. Use promo code BOM18 to get tickets for $45 (tickets are regularly priced at $50 in advance and $60 at the door). But hurry — this offer is good only through April 15 at 10 p.m. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Miami Lighthouse for the Blind.
Purchase tickets at newtimesbestofmiami.com.
Visit readerschoice.miaminewtimes.com until May 2 to submit your favorite Miami restaurants, shops, and services for a Readers' Choice awards. Then return May 7 for your final vote, and be sure to pick up our mega Best of Miami® edition, available in print and online June 14.
New Times' Best of Miami Party. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at X Miami. 230 NE Fourth St., Miami. Tickets cost $45 to $50 at newtimesbestofmiami.com.
