The Five Best Ice-Cream Sandwiches in Miami

After weeks of Hurricane Irma chaos, many of us could use something cold and sweet. How does an ice-cream sandwich sound?

From Middle Eastern-inspired gourmet ice-cream sandwiches in South Beach to waffle, doughnut, and Italian varieties in Aventura, Wynwood, and Brickell, here are the five best in Miami.

1. Wynwood Parlor. Mix and match nearly a dozen cookies, such as chocolate chip, red velvet, s'mores, and rocky road, with ice-cream flavors like vanilla, cookies 'n' cream, and salty caramel. Toppings — or as Wynwood Parlor likes to say, "roll-ons" — combine everything from almond chips to Fruity Pebbles. There's cookie crumble too, made from the shop's handmade treats. The concept offers a selection of signature sandwiches too, including the Cookie Monster, which takes a s'mores cookie, tops it with cookies 'n' cream ice cream, and rolls it in Oreo cookie crumble, and the breakfast sandwich, which combines an oatmeal-raisin cookie with coffee ice cream. Sandwiches cost $5.50 and are sold at various locations across Miami. For more information, visit wynwoodparlor.com.

Photo via Mr. Kream

2. Mr. Kream. Inside this neon-lit ice-cream lounge, choose from 50 to 60 rotating flavors, each named for and inspired by hip-hop culture. Varieties include Snoopstachio (pistachio), Salt & Peppa (salty caramel with roasted nuts), and LL Cool Crunch (peanut butter with pretzels and chocolate). Opt for your scoop to be stuffed between two cookies or waffles ($9 to $10). Servings are on the larger side and can easily be shared between two or three diners. 2400 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-659-4541; mrkreamwynwood.com.

Courtesy of Fi'lia

3. Fi’lia at SLS Brickell. At Michael Schwartz's Fi’lia, the Italian restaurant inside the SLS Brickell, ice-cream sandwiches are filled with creamy gelato, whose flavors rotate seasonally. (Previous varieties include pumpkin and apple, and sweet olive oil). A few scoops are delicately sandwiched between homemade chocolate pizelles, thin Italian waffle cookies ($5). 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-912-1729; sbe.com.

Courtesy of Byblos

4. Byblos. This Mediterranean restaurant in South Beach makes Middle Eastern-inspired gourmet ice-cream sandwiches. Find sweet and nutty baklava-flavored ice cream stuffed between couscous pralines and garnished with salted caramel ($13). 1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-508-5041; byblosmiami.com.

EXPAND Photo by Maureen Aimee Mariano

5. CREAM. The San Francisco-based customizable ice-cream sandwich shop CREAM — short for “Cookies Rule Everything Around Me" — allows customers to make their own Instagram-worthy creations. Choose from more than 20 ice-cream flavors, from caramel cinnamon chill and green tea to cup of joe and strawberry cheesecake; then sandwich your scoop between warm, freshly baked signature cookies such as snickerdoodle, turtle, and creamfetti for $4.99. An assortment of gluten-free and vegan cookies is also available at various prices, along with the option to swap cookies for waffles, brownies, or doughnuts. 18719 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 786-657-7905; creamnation.com.

