The Five Best Ice-Cream Sandwiches in Miami
Photo via Wynwood Parlor

The Five Best Ice-Cream Sandwiches in Miami

Clarissa Buch | September 19, 2017 | 10:44am
After weeks of Hurricane Irma chaos, many of us could use something cold and sweet. How does an ice-cream sandwich sound?

From Middle Eastern-inspired gourmet ice-cream sandwiches in South Beach to waffle, doughnut, and Italian varieties in Aventura, Wynwood, and Brickell, here are the five best in Miami.

Photo via Wynwood Parlor
Photo via Wynwood Parlor

1. Wynwood Parlor. Mix and match nearly a dozen cookies, such as chocolate chip, red velvet, s'mores, and rocky road, with ice-cream flavors like vanilla, cookies 'n' cream, and salty caramel. Toppings — or as Wynwood Parlor likes to say, "roll-ons" — combine everything from almond chips to Fruity Pebbles. There's cookie crumble too, made from the shop's handmade treats. The concept offers a selection of signature sandwiches too, including the Cookie Monster, which takes a s'mores cookie, tops it with cookies 'n' cream ice cream, and rolls it in Oreo cookie crumble, and the breakfast sandwich, which combines an oatmeal-raisin cookie with coffee ice cream. Sandwiches cost $5.50 and are sold at various locations across Miami. For more information, visit wynwoodparlor.com.

Photo via Mr. Kream
Photo via Mr. Kream

2. Mr. Kream. Inside this neon-lit ice-cream lounge, choose from 50 to 60 rotating flavors, each named for and inspired by hip-hop culture. Varieties include Snoopstachio (pistachio), Salt & Peppa (salty caramel with roasted nuts), and LL Cool Crunch (peanut butter with pretzels and chocolate). Opt for your scoop to be stuffed between two cookies or waffles ($9 to $10). Servings are on the larger side and can easily be shared between two or three diners. 2400 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-659-4541; mrkreamwynwood.com.

Courtesy of Fi'lia
Courtesy of Fi'lia

3. Fi’lia at SLS Brickell. At Michael Schwartz's Fi’lia, the Italian restaurant inside the SLS Brickell, ice-cream sandwiches are filled with creamy gelato, whose flavors rotate seasonally. (Previous varieties include pumpkin and apple, and sweet olive oil). A few scoops are delicately sandwiched between homemade chocolate pizelles, thin Italian waffle cookies ($5). 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-912-1729; sbe.com.

Courtesy of Byblos
Courtesy of Byblos

4. Byblos. This Mediterranean restaurant in South Beach makes Middle Eastern-inspired gourmet ice-cream sandwiches. Find sweet and nutty baklava-flavored ice cream stuffed between couscous pralines and garnished with salted caramel ($13). 1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-508-5041; byblosmiami.com.

Photo by Maureen Aimee Mariano
Photo by Maureen Aimee Mariano

5. CREAM. The San Francisco-based customizable ice-cream sandwich shop CREAM — short for “Cookies Rule Everything Around Me" — allows customers to make their own Instagram-worthy creations. Choose from more than 20 ice-cream flavors, from caramel cinnamon chill and green tea to cup of joe and strawberry cheesecake; then sandwich your scoop between warm, freshly baked signature cookies such as snickerdoodle, turtle, and creamfetti for $4.99. An assortment of gluten-free and vegan cookies is also available at various prices, along with the option to swap cookies for waffles, brownies, or doughnuts. 18719 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 786-657-7905; creamnation.com.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

