Miami's Best St. Patrick's Day Restaurant Celebrations

Saint Patrick's Day falls on a Saturday this year, which pretty much means its going to be one massive shit show. And although Miami isn't exactly known for its Irish culture, we'll take any excuse to party. So whether you're into block parties brimming with green beer or shots of Jameson and corned beef, try your Irish luck at one of these St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Unless specified, all events and specials run on Saturday, March 17.
Las Rosas St. Paddy's Day Music Fest. The Allapattah dive is hosting one hell of a show with local bands like Dama Vicke and the Jacuzzi Boys. From 6 p.m. to close, local acts will rock out until the early morning, free of charge. Grab one of their two for one Irish Car Bombs or ($7) Jameson specials and prepare to do the Irish jig all night long . 2898 NW 7th Ave, Miami; 786-780-2700.
Flanigan's in Surfside. The sports bar known for its wings and ribs, is a natural choice for Irish festivities. Join their Surfside location, for ($1) off Guinness specials all month long. On St. Paddy's Day, make sure to catch the Flannigan's team as they arrive on the "Leprechaun Express" at noon, to hand out gift cards for the most festive outfits. You can also nosh away on their homemade corned beef and cabbage for ($14.99). 9516 Harding Ave, Miami Beach; 305-867-0099; www.flanigans.net
Beers & Fears Movie Event at O cinema. Nothing says St. Patrick's Day like a hell bent leprechaun and pints of Guinness. Join Popcorn Frights Film Festival and O cinema on St Paddy's eve (March 16th) for their 25th anniversary screening of Leprechaun, followed by a live Skype interview with the film's director Mark Jones. Tickets cost ($12) with ($3) Guinness specials. The show starts at 11:30 p.m. 90 NW 29th street, Miami; 305- 571-9970; www.o-cinema.org
Jameson St. Pat's Block Party. The Wynwood block party, located in the Wynwood Marketplace, will feature a pop-up green beer garden, live street art, food trucks and vendors selling local arts and crafts. Dance to the sounds of local DJs, while tossing back some Jameson shots. The festivities begin at 4 p.m. and are free to the public, however party packages which include drink specials and swag are available online through Eventbrite.com. 2250 NW 2nd Ave, Miami; eventbrite.com/e/st-patricks-day-wynwood-block-party-registration-39622480907
St. Patrick's at The Wharf. Enjoy the day behind a box of Mojo Donuts and a pint of stout, at The Wharf. The open air venue along the river, is hosting their first Riverside St. Patrick's Day Festival. From noon till 2 a.m., guests can enjoy the sounds of DJ Irie and nosh away on a variety of food trucks including Garcia's raw bar and The King of Racks BBQ. Complimentary entry before 3 p.m.with registration
on Eventbrite.com. 114 SW North River Dr, Miami; 305-906-4000; www.wharfmiami.com.
The Mighty. Start the night off right with some Bushmill's Irish coffee. From 5 p.m. to midnight, the neighborhood haunt will be serving the much needed pick me up for ($8), along with complimentary Bushmill whiskey tastings. Add in some festive swag and giveaways, and you've found yourself the pot o' gold of St Paddy's Day parties. 2224 Coral Way, Miami; 305-570-4311; www.themightymiami.com
Bougainvillea's Irish State of Mind Party. The South Miami block party returns for another year of free debauchery. Expect ($5) green beer and drink specials, along with an outdoor concert by the Khemistry band. Make sure to ask your bartender how to enter to win a barrel of Jameson Cask Mates, which will be raffled off at the end of the night. The party starts at 2 p.m. with happy hour from 4-8 p.m., 7221 SW 58th Ave, South Miami; 305-669-8577; www.bougiesbar.com
Tap 42. All Tap 42 locations will be offering brunch on St. Patrick's Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with favorites like green eggs and ham benedict and a prohibition burger. Add bottomless mimosas, bloody marys or Funky Buddha Floridians for $20. Stay for the all day Irish happy hour with $2 off Guinness, Jameson, breakfast shots, and baby Guinness shots. 3301 NE First Ave., Miami; 305-709-5000; tap42.com.
Brimstone Woodfire Grill CityPlace Doral. On St. Patrick's Day enjoy an Irish dinner from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. featuring a 10 oz. marinated strip steak with cabbage, roasted potatoes, and carrots ($54). Wash it down with a Shamrock ($14), made with fresu fruit, Midori, and Champagne. Green beer is $6. 8300 NW 36th St.
Doral; 786-837-8960; brimstonedoral.com.
Gulfstream Park $2 Beer Crawl. On Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Gulfstream Park is hosting a St. Patrick's Day beer crawl. Guests 21 and over can pick up a lucky passport at Champions Plaza and then enjoy select $2 beers at eight different Gulfstream Park bars and restaurants. 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach; 954-454-7000; gulfstreampark.com.
The Seven Dials. Stop in for authentic Irish food all weekend, including Sunday brunch. Offerings include corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew, potted shrimp, boxty potatoes, colcannon, fish and chips, bangers and mash, shepherd's pie, and more. 2030 S. Douglas Rd., Coral Gables; 786-542-1603; sevendialsmiami.com.
The Butcher Shop. Enjoy a special Saturday brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring an Irish breakfast of bangers, eggs, roasted potatoes, and gravy for $12. Unlimited mimosas, bloody Igors, and white sangria costs $20. Green beer pitchers, corned beef nachos, and Cigar City Jai-Alai specials all day. 165 NW 23rd St.
Miami; 305-846-9120; thebutchershopmiami.com.
Phuc Yea. Come out and heal your St. Patrick's Day hangover at Phuc Yea's event on Sunday, March 18. From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., soak up the previous night's alcohol with char siu roasted pork shanks and other goodies ($6-$30). Drinks Estrella Damm and Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey drinks ($7) and enjoy DJ Theysay. 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.
