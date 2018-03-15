Miami's Best St. Patrick's Day Restaurant Celebrations

Saint Patrick's Day falls on a Saturday this year, which pretty much means its going to be one massive shit show. And although Miami isn't exactly known for its Irish culture, we'll take any excuse to party. So whether you're into block parties brimming with green beer or shots of Jameson and corned beef, try your Irish luck at one of these St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Unless specified, all events and specials run on Saturday, March 17.

Las Rosas St. Paddy's Day Music Fest. The Allapattah dive is hosting one hell of a show with local bands like Dama Vicke and the Jacuzzi Boys. From 6 p.m. to close, local acts will rock out until the early morning, free of charge. Grab one of their two for one Irish Car Bombs or ($7) Jameson specials and prepare to do the Irish jig all night long . 2898 NW 7th Ave, Miami; 786-780-2700.

Flanigan's in Surfside. The sports bar known for its wings and ribs, is a natural choice for Irish festivities. Join their Surfside location, for ($1) off Guinness specials all month long. On St. Paddy's Day, make sure to catch the Flannigan's team as they arrive on the "Leprechaun Express" at noon, to hand out gift cards for the most festive outfits. You can also nosh away on their homemade corned beef and cabbage for ($14.99). 9516 Harding Ave, Miami Beach; 305-867-0099; www.flanigans.net