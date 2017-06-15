Miami Father's Day 2017 Brunches, Dinners, and Deals
|
billwisserphoto.com
Father's Day is Sunday and it's time to pay dad back for teaching you how to drive, endlessly tossing a ball, and loaning you countless amounts of money.
Instead of buying him a tie, why not take him for a steak or bond over a bourbon flight?
From a pig roast with Cuban cigars to an endless buffet with a water view, here are the best ways to celebrate dad.
BLT Prime
This steakhouse offers $7 drink specials featuring Johnnie Walker Black, Johnnie Walker Double Black, Hickory Smoked Rob Roy, and Old Fashioned Luau. Pair them with a 28 oz. tomahawk ($105) or a 28-day aged prime bone-in strip ($59).
Bagatelle Miami
Celebrate with brunch at Bagatelle. From noon to 6 p.m., enjoy a live DJ and brunch favorites like the steak a Cheval.
Ball & Chain
This Little Havana hot spot is hosting a pig roast on Sunday, June 18. Dad will enjoy Chivas Regal scotch cocktails on special, a Cuban cigar, live music by the Ball & Chain Trio, and an authentic pig roast. Reservations are suggested and begin at noon.
Big Easy Winebar & Grill at Brickell City Centre
Dad gets a complimentary draft beer with dinner. That pairs well with a Big Easy burger ($16), pork belly lollipop with braai barbecue sauce and cowboy candy ($9), of a 14 oz. bison ribeye ($45). Call (786) 814-5955 for reservations.
Cabo Flats
Dads receive a complementary drink off of the happy hour menu (items include beer, wine, and margaritas). In addition, kids under 12 eat free with dad (up to two kids per adult meal purchased). The offer is good at all Cabo Flats including Dolphin Mall and Cityplace Doral.
Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market
Father's Day specials include a special dish prepared by chef Masamoto Hamaya: roast beef donburi with house made roast beef, sautéed mushrooms, tamakimai rice and wasabi cream ($15). Dragonfly will also offer a selection of flights including Scotch ($25), tequila ($25), bourbon ($25) and Japanese whisky ($30).
The Forge
A special Father's Day dinner menu for two ($115) is available from 6 to 11 p.m. and includes Caesar salad for two, a 35 oz. dry aged porterhouse for two with choice of two sides and one sauce, and a dessert soufle to share.
Glass & Vine
Dads get a complimentary draft beer at this Coconut Grove spot. Brunch items include a breakfast sandwich with sunny side up eggs, applewood smoked bacon, and chedder ($12); and huevos rotos with fried eggs, raw tomato, cured ham, and homestyle potatoes ($14).
Lightkeepers at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne
Father's Day brunch includes a live DJ, complimentary valet parking, and bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, house draft beer, punch, and more with brunch buffet ($125 per adult, $49 per child). A la carte items are also available and includes a complimentary draft beer for dad.
McDonald's
Dads can walk in on Father's Day from 5:30 to 10:30 a.m. and snag a free breakfast at local participating McDonald's. Breakfast includes a breakfast sandwich with a choice of a small orange juice, coffee or soft drink. Dads must be accompanied by a child or children to get this freebie.
Meat Market Miami Beach
A $26 lunch menu includes options like slow braised BBQ short rib empanada, grilled churrasco, and pan roasted Scottish salmon.
|
Empanadas Novecento
Courtesy of Novecento
Novecento Brickell and Aventura
A parrillada Argentina special for dad is $68 to share and includes 10 oz. picanha (skirt steak), 11 oz. vacio (flap steak), half chicken, two chorizos, one morcilla, sic oz. mollejitas, and bell pepper. In addition, two sides are offered.
Pubbelly Sushi at Brickell City Centre
Toast to dad with a specialty Father’s Day cocktail. A Hiro’s Welcome features Ichiros whisky, house made lemongrass syrup, nutmeg, and a clove smoked glass.
Quattro Gastronomia Italiana
The Lincoln Road eatery offers Father's Day specials including antipasti of cured selection of cold cuts and Italian cheeses ($28) or polpette in umido ($18), paccheri frutti di mare ($33), scampi alla griglia ($48), and a 24 oz. aged t-bone steak with roasted potatoes ($85).
Rok:Brgr
Dad gets a free Rok Old Fashioned, made with bacon-Infused Templeton rye, maple syrup, bitters, and garnished with an orange slice) with a purchase of any of its 17 gourmet burgers.
|
Dinner with a view.
Courtesy of Rusty Pelican
Rusty Pelican
A Father's Day barbecue brunch buffet from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. includes a complimentary welcome craft beer in a souvenir mug. Buffet items include made-to-order omelets and eggs Benedict, short rib mac and cheese, fried chicken and waffles, prime rib, and more. Brunch buffet is $79 for adults and $35 for children ages 4 - 11.
Tacology at Brickell City Centre
In addition to its regular menu, dads can drink half priced Mexican beers and El Vato Viejo cocktails. A Mariachi band will play from 2 to 3 p.m. and again from 5 to 6 p.m.
Tap 42
This gastropub is hosting a Father’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that includes $20 bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and Funky Buddha Floridian. Brunch is serves at all Tap 42 locations.
Related Locations
701 S. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33131
3201 Rickenbacker Causeway
Key Biscayne, FL 33149
1014 Lincoln Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
1414 Brickell Ave.
Miami, FL 33131
18831 N Biscayne Blvd
Aventura, FL 33180
915 Lincoln Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
455 Grand Bay Dr.
Key Biscayne, FL 33149
2820 McFarlane Rd.
Coconut Grove, FL 33133
432 W. 41st St.
Miami Beach, FL 33140
5241 NW 87th Ave.
Doral, FL 33178
11401 NW 12th St.
Doral, FL 33172
1513 SW 8th St.
Miami, FL 33135
4400 NW 87th Ave.
Doral, FL 33178
e2hospitality.com/blt-prime-miami
5800 SW 73rd St.
South Miami, FL 33143
1411 S. Andrews Ave.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
301 Giralda Ave.
Coral Gables, FL 33134
3301 NE First Ave.
Miami, FL 33137
5050 Town Center Circle, #247
Boca Raton, FL 33486
220 21st St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Miami dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!