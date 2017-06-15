Miami Father's Day 2017 Brunches, Dinners, and Deals

billwisserphoto.com

Father's Day is Sunday and it's time to pay dad back for teaching you how to drive, endlessly tossing a ball, and loaning you countless amounts of money.

Instead of buying him a tie, why not take him for a steak or bond over a bourbon flight?

From a pig roast with Cuban cigars to an endless buffet with a water view, here are the best ways to celebrate dad.

BLT Prime

This steakhouse offers $7 drink specials featuring Johnnie Walker Black, Johnnie Walker Double Black, Hickory Smoked Rob Roy, and Old Fashioned Luau. Pair them with a 28 oz. tomahawk ($105) or a 28-day aged prime bone-in strip ($59).

Bagatelle Miami

Celebrate with brunch at Bagatelle. From noon to 6 p.m., enjoy a live DJ and brunch favorites like the steak a Cheval.

Ball & Chain

This Little Havana hot spot is hosting a pig roast on Sunday, June 18. Dad will enjoy Chivas Regal scotch cocktails on special, a Cuban cigar, live music by the Ball & Chain Trio, and an authentic pig roast. Reservations are suggested and begin at noon.

Big Easy Winebar & Grill at Brickell City Centre

Dad gets a complimentary draft beer with dinner. That pairs well with a Big Easy burger ($16), pork belly lollipop with braai barbecue sauce and cowboy candy ($9), of a 14 oz. bison ribeye ($45). Call (786) 814-5955 for reservations.

Cabo Flats

Dads receive a complementary drink off of the happy hour menu (items include beer, wine, and margaritas). In addition, kids under 12 eat free with dad (up to two kids per adult meal purchased). The offer is good at all Cabo Flats including Dolphin Mall and Cityplace Doral.

Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market

Father's Day specials include a special dish prepared by chef Masamoto Hamaya: roast beef donburi with house made roast beef, sautéed mushrooms, tamakimai rice and wasabi cream ($15). Dragonfly will also offer a selection of flights including Scotch ($25), tequila ($25), bourbon ($25) and Japanese whisky ($30).

The Forge

A special Father's Day dinner menu for two ($115) is available from 6 to 11 p.m. and includes Caesar salad for two, a 35 oz. dry aged porterhouse for two with choice of two sides and one sauce, and a dessert soufle to share.

Glass & Vine

Dads get a complimentary draft beer at this Coconut Grove spot. Brunch items include a breakfast sandwich with sunny side up eggs, applewood smoked bacon, and chedder ($12); and huevos rotos with fried eggs, raw tomato, cured ham, and homestyle potatoes ($14).

Lightkeepers at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

Father's Day brunch includes a live DJ, complimentary valet parking, and bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, house draft beer, punch, and more with brunch buffet ($125 per adult, $49 per child). A la carte items are also available and includes a complimentary draft beer for dad.

McDonald's

Dads can walk in on Father's Day from 5:30 to 10:30 a.m. and snag a free breakfast at local participating McDonald's. Breakfast includes a breakfast sandwich with a choice of a small orange juice, coffee or soft drink. Dads must be accompanied by a child or children to get this freebie.

Meat Market Miami Beach

A $26 lunch menu includes options like slow braised BBQ short rib empanada, grilled churrasco, and pan roasted Scottish salmon.

Empanadas Novecento Courtesy of Novecento

Novecento Brickell and Aventura

A parrillada Argentina special for dad is $68 to share and includes 10 oz. picanha (skirt steak), 11 oz. vacio (flap steak), half chicken, two chorizos, one morcilla, sic oz. mollejitas, and bell pepper. In addition, two sides are offered.

Pubbelly Sushi at Brickell City Centre

Toast to dad with a specialty Father’s Day cocktail. A Hiro’s Welcome features Ichiros whisky, house made lemongrass syrup, nutmeg, and a clove smoked glass.

Quattro Gastronomia Italiana

The Lincoln Road eatery offers Father's Day specials including antipasti of cured selection of cold cuts and Italian cheeses ($28) or polpette in umido ($18), paccheri frutti di mare ($33), scampi alla griglia ($48), and a 24 oz. aged t-bone steak with roasted potatoes ($85).

Rok:Brgr

Dad gets a free Rok Old Fashioned, made with bacon-Infused Templeton rye, maple syrup, bitters, and garnished with an orange slice) with a purchase of any of its 17 gourmet burgers.

Dinner with a view. Courtesy of Rusty Pelican

Rusty Pelican

A Father's Day barbecue brunch buffet from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. includes a complimentary welcome craft beer in a souvenir mug. Buffet items include made-to-order omelets and eggs Benedict, short rib mac and cheese, fried chicken and waffles, prime rib, and more. Brunch buffet is $79 for adults and $35 for children ages 4 - 11.

Tacology at Brickell City Centre

In addition to its regular menu, dads can drink half priced Mexican beers and El Vato Viejo cocktails. A Mariachi band will play from 2 to 3 p.m. and again from 5 to 6 p.m.

Tap 42

This gastropub is hosting a Father’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that includes $20 bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and Funky Buddha Floridian. Brunch is serves at all Tap 42 locations.

