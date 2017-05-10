menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Faena Theater Serves Dinner During Sultry Evening Show

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 1 p.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Dine in opulence during the Faena's cabaret show.EXPAND
Dine in opulence during the Faena's cabaret show.
Courtesy of the Faena
A A

Almost a year ago, the Faena Theater in Miami Beach debuted C’est Rouge!, a sultry cabaret show. The production, which includes clothes-optional dance routines set to Latin and jazz rhythms, was a first for the theater inside the $1 billion Faena complex.

Throughout the performance, actors, dancers, and acrobats command the dimly lit, sparkling red space. But since the cabaret-inspired musical experience debuted in June 2016, which was created by hotelier Alan Faena and Spanish choreographer Blanca Li, the theater has made some tweaks, including offering a three-course dinner between acts.

Related Stories

Offered Friday and Saturday evenings inside the 3,000-square-foot, 150-seat theater, the prix-fixe dinner, including two glasses of house wine or beer, is served in the dark. Somehow the staff effortlessly delivers plates of tuna crudo and smoked short ribs without a slip.

Highlights from the dinner menu are roasted campari tomatoes paired with fresh burrata sprinkled with garden pesto; pan-seared red snapper drizzled in orange coconut milk and served with black sticky rice and a tropical fruit salad; and smoked short ribs atop a bed of potato and yuca purée with chimichurri.

Before the show ends, a dessert tower is delivered to each table. The display includes hazelnut marjolaine, cheesecake pops, raspberry macarons, and a peanut butter dulce bar.

The addition of dinner doesn't come cheap, though. For $250 per person, guests receive the prix fixe during the performance. Without dinner, tickets now cost $65 instead of $45.

C’est Rouge!
At the Faena Theater, located at 32nd Street and Collins Avenue, Thursdays and Fridays at 9 p.m. and Saturdays at 8 and 10 p.m. Friday dinner service begins at 8 p.m., and Saturday dinner service begins at 7 p.m. For more information or reservations, visit faena.com or call 786-655-5600.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Faena Theater
More Info
More Info

3201 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33140

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >