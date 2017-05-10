Faena Theater Serves Dinner During Sultry Evening Show
Almost a year ago, the Faena Theater in Miami Beach debuted C’est Rouge!, a sultry cabaret show. The production, which includes clothes-optional dance routines set to Latin and jazz rhythms, was a first for the theater inside the $1 billion Faena complex.
Throughout the performance, actors, dancers, and acrobats command the dimly lit, sparkling red space. But since the cabaret-inspired musical experience debuted in June 2016, which was created by hotelier Alan Faena and Spanish choreographer Blanca Li, the theater has made some tweaks, including offering a three-course dinner between acts.
Offered Friday and Saturday evenings inside the 3,000-square-foot, 150-seat theater, the prix-fixe dinner, including two glasses of house wine or beer, is served in the dark. Somehow the staff effortlessly delivers plates of tuna crudo and smoked short ribs without a slip.
Highlights from the dinner menu are roasted campari tomatoes paired with fresh burrata sprinkled with garden pesto; pan-seared red snapper drizzled in orange coconut milk and served with black sticky rice and a tropical fruit salad; and smoked short ribs atop a bed of potato and yuca purée with chimichurri.
Before the show ends, a dessert tower is delivered to each table. The display includes hazelnut marjolaine, cheesecake pops, raspberry macarons, and a peanut butter dulce bar.
The addition of dinner doesn't come cheap, though. For $250 per person, guests receive the prix fixe during the performance. Without dinner, tickets now cost $65 instead of $45.
C’est Rouge!
At the Faena Theater, located at 32nd Street and Collins Avenue, Thursdays and Fridays at 9 p.m. and Saturdays at 8 and 10 p.m. Friday dinner service begins at 8 p.m., and Saturday dinner service begins at 7 p.m. For more information or reservations, visit faena.com or call 786-655-5600.
