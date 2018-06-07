John Lermayer, Renowned Bartender, Found Dead in Miami Beach Apartment

John Lermayer was a bartender of the world, and Miami's craft cocktail and bar scene wouldn't be what it is today without his knowledge and guidance.

He was found dead in his Miami Beach apartment yesterday evening, and as word began to spread through the bartending community, Facebook profile pages and statuses where updated to recite the words of the iconic neon light that decorates the main wall at Sweet Liberty, reading "Pursue Happiness." Lermayer, who was 45, leaves behind a son.

In 2004, Lermayer left New York's growing cocktail scene and took a chance on Miami Beach. Lermayer worked at Skybar at Shore Club. In 2006, Lermayer worked with mixologist Willy Shine at the New York cocktail and nightlife destination, BED. In 2008, Lermayer was handpicked by Lenny Kravitz to create the cocktails for Florida Room and to resurrect the Delano's old basement bar and lounge. Slowly but surely, the fashionable South Beach crowds that frequented the establishment began trading their vodka-Red Bulls for his carefully concocted libations.