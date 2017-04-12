Jeremiah Bullfrog's Duck Duck Goose Returns With Top Chefs Serving Foie Gras and Champagne

Alter executive chef/owner Brad Kilgore prepares samples at the 2016 Duck Duck Goose. Photo by Scott Harris

If you like all things fowl and foie, get ready for the second-annual Duck Duck Goose. Miami chef Jeremiah Bullfrog has announced his popular poultry-centric food festival will return next month.

Dubbed Duck Duck Goose Deux, the culinary festival will gather the area's best chefs — many from Miami and other parts of South Florida — to prepare local and pasture-raised fowl using innovative techniques and ingredients. The daylong event will offer a small group of local foodies the opportunity to sample one-of-a-kind creations from some of the area's top chefs, along with live music and a family-friendly, party vibe.

This isn't the first time Bullfrog has paid homage to an animal via a food festival. He's also the founder of the Miami-basd fest P.I.G. (Pork Is Good), now in its eighth year. The event is best known for gathering the city's talent to cook all parts of the pig. Over the years, chefs have presented a number of crazy dishes, from smoked pork butt bao buns to bacon ice cream.

While P.I.G. is beer and bacon, Bullfrog says, think of Duck Duck Goose as champagne and foie gras: The idea is for the chefs to unleash their creativity on all things poultry.

This year's Duck Duck Goose — slated for Sunday, May 28 — promises to be a star-studded affair featuring some of the area's most innovative purveyors of haute cuisine, gourmet street food, craft beef, and artisan cocktails. The boutique event, Bullfrog says, has been limited to fewer than 400 attendees, allowing for an intimate experience with no lines for food or drinks.

"We killed it last year with the first Duck Duck Goose," Bullfrog says. "The crowd and food were amazing. But this year, we’re turning the whole experience up a notch with an exclusive VIP experience with cocktail pairings, an outdoor tiki bar, and more."

A dish prepared during the 2016 Duck Duck Goose. Photo by Scott Harris

The 2017 chef lineup includes culinary talent from across the nation: Brad Kilgore (Alter); Scott Anderson (Elements, New Jersey); Nina Compton and Levi Raines (Compère Lapin, New Orleans); Aaron Brooks (Four Seasons Miami); Richie Nakano (IDK concepts, San Francisco); and James Strine (Grato, West Palm Beach).

"Our chefs really bring their A-game and put on a great showing," says Bullfrog, who will source top-quality poultry provided by New York-based Crescent Duck Farm and New Jersey-based D'Artagnan. "We only work with guys who are looking to improve upon the Miami culinary scene. Our events strengthen the community and give us a chance to get together without competition or pretense. It's a unique environment for locals to mingle with the best chefs in the city."

Although the menu won't be released until the week before the event, expect a ton of foie gras and whole duck roasting, Bullfrog says. And be sure to keep an eye out for dishes prepared by chefs Anderson, Brooks, and Kilgore, as well as Compton, recently named best new chef by Food & Wine.

"The animal trifecta will be complete once we launch Lamba Lamba Lamba," Bullfrog says, "an event that, in the same vein as P.I.G. and Duck Duck Goose, will be — you guessed it — all about lamb. What better way to utilize the amazing product available to us?"

Duck Duck Goose Deux

3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $75 per person via eventbrite.com.

