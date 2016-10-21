CVS Stores Offer Vegan, Organic, and Non-GMO Snacks at Miami Locations

Vegan snacks on display at a CVS store. Courtesy of CVS

When it comes to vegan eats, CVS Pharmacy probably isn't the first place that comes to mind. But the ubiquitous drugstore chain is stepping up its snack game. Its Miami locations (and hundreds of others nationwide) now offer a plethora of plant-based treats.

The idea, according to the company, is to make healthier snacks more accessible. That way customers don't have to hit specialty stores to fuel up on cruelty-free foods.

Some of the new items are Gimme organic roasted seaweed snacks ($1.99), Larabar Bites in chocolate macaroon flavor ($5.99), Hint unsweetened essence water ($1.79), Drinkmaple pure maple water ($3.29), Pure organic fruit and nut bars ($2.19), Somersaults crunchy sunflower seed bites ($3.99), Beanitos black bean chips ($3.99), and Gold Emblem veggie chips ($2.99).

Vegan snacks on store shelves. Courtesy of CVS

“CVS Pharmacy is dedicated to making it easy for our customers to have convenient access to high-quality, better-for-you snacks," says Judy Sansone, senior vice president of front store business and chief merchant CVS Health.

"We want to empower customers to make healthy choices when and how they choose, without limiting those who follow specific nutritional lifestyles. Our team has done a great job listening to our customers and providing them with the healthy eating trends and brands that they want to find in our stores.”

CVS also has a "Fit Choices" shelf tagging program that helps customers choose healthier snacks based on what they're looking for. Items are labeled “Heart Healthy,” “Gluten Free,” “Sugar Free,” “Organic,” and “Non-GMO Project Verified." Plus, the company has begun dedicating about 25 percent of front checkout space (where candy usually sits) to healthier options such as Kind bars, Larabars, and Vega One bars.

It might seem strange to shop for vegan convenience eats in a drugstore, but where better to stock up on grab-and-go foods? Target has also begun beefing up its vegan and healthy offerings with the Made to Matter initiative. Ripple, for example, a new vegan milk made from peas, has earned prime shelf space at the megaretailer.

So which CVS stores have the newly added vegan options? There are 28 across Miami, and here's the list:

