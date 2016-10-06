As Hurricane Matthew Bears Down on Miami, Biscayne Boulevard Preps for the Storm

Ms. Cheezious' sign Photo by Laine Doss

Hurricane Matthew is churning toward Florida. The Weather Channel calls it "a potentially catastrophic category 4 or 5 strike," and Gov. Rick Scott is saying straight out that the storm will "kill people."

Clouds over Biscayne Bay Photo by Laine Doss

All along Miami's Biscayne Corridor, people were furiously preparing for the storm — filling up their cars and shopping for last minute ice and wine.

A cherry picker was sidled up to Ms. Cheezious, where Jim Winters and his team from Bulldog Neon carefully took down the iconic signage for the sandwich restaurant. As his team disassembled neon tube by neon tube from the pinup girl that lights the way to the shop's cheesy goodness. Winters explains the decision to take down the sign was based on the fact that it stuck out too far from the building.

Winters spent the morning taking down the neon from the Sputnik-like signage at Wynwood's Miami Ad School before working on Ms. Cheezious' neon gal, but decided to leave some of his other creations intact: the Phuc Yea mascot and Ball & Chain's signage. He explains that the Ball & Chain signage, on chains, is designed to be much more than attractive and that the slight swing will work to allow the heavy glass structure to move with the wind, much like a suspension bridge.

The Chevron on Biscayne Blvd. Photo by Laine Doss

Down the road, the Chevron station on Biscayne and 60th was doing a brisk business. Not only is it one of the few stations that still had gas (as of noon it has regular gas only), it also houses Europa Café.

Sandwiches at Europa Photo by Laine Doss

Customers stopped in for gas and left with bottles of red wine and six-packs of beer. The coffee shop also attracted walk-ins in need of a java fix. Although the Starbucks on Biscayne was closed, Europe filled in, serving sandwiches and pumpkin lattes.

McDonald's closed Photo by Laine Doss

Starbucks wasn't the only fast food chain to close. McDonald's also shuttered, although Burger King, Wendy's, and Taco Bell were all open (drive-thru only). The Subway on 79th and Biscayne was also open — at least until 3 p.m. — and was doing a brisk business.

Big Daddy's is open Photo by Laine Doss

Finally, Big Daddy's Liquors is open and plans to remain open for as long as the weather allows, with customers snatching up everything from wine to rolling papers. The most precious commodity of all? Ice, with one woman nabbing seven ten-pound bags of the cubes. "I have the wine and the beer already. I just need to keep it cold."

