menu

As Hurricane Matthew Bears Down on Miami, Biscayne Boulevard Preps for the Storm

Snag Free Coffee Today for National Coffee Day at These Places


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

As Hurricane Matthew Bears Down on Miami, Biscayne Boulevard Preps for the Storm

Thursday, October 6, 2016 at 1:44 p.m.
By Laine Doss
Ms. Cheezious' sign
Ms. Cheezious' sign
Photo by Laine Doss
A A

Hurricane Matthew is churning toward Florida. The Weather Channel calls it "a potentially catastrophic category 4 or 5 strike," and Gov. Rick Scott is saying straight out that the storm will "kill people."

Clouds over Biscayne Bay
Clouds over Biscayne Bay
Photo by Laine Doss

All along Miami's Biscayne Corridor, people were furiously preparing for the storm — filling up their cars and shopping for last minute ice and wine.

Ms. Cheezious' sign
Ms. Cheezious' sign
Photo by Laine Doss

Related Stories

A cherry picker was sidled up to Ms. Cheezious, where Jim Winters and his team from Bulldog Neon carefully took down the iconic signage for the sandwich restaurant. As his team disassembled neon tube by neon tube from the pinup girl that lights the way to the shop's cheesy goodness. Winters explains the decision to take down the sign was based on the fact that it stuck out too far from the building. 

Winters spent the morning taking down the neon from the Sputnik-like signage at Wynwood's Miami Ad  School before working on Ms. Cheezious' neon gal, but decided to leave some of his other creations intact: the Phuc Yea mascot and Ball & Chain's signage. He explains that the Ball & Chain signage, on chains, is designed to be much more than attractive and that the slight swing will work to allow the heavy glass structure to move with the wind, much like a suspension bridge.

The Chevron on Biscayne Blvd.
The Chevron on Biscayne Blvd.
Photo by Laine Doss

Down the road, the Chevron station on Biscayne and 60th was doing a brisk business. Not only is it one of the few stations that still had gas (as of noon it has regular gas only), it also houses Europa Café.

Sandwiches at Europa
Sandwiches at Europa
Photo by Laine Doss

Customers stopped in for gas and left with bottles of red wine and six-packs of beer. The coffee shop also attracted walk-ins in need of a java fix. Although the Starbucks on Biscayne was closed, Europe filled in, serving sandwiches and pumpkin lattes.  

McDonald's closed
McDonald's closed
Photo by Laine Doss

Starbucks wasn't the only fast food chain to close. McDonald's also shuttered, although Burger King, Wendy's, and Taco Bell were all open (drive-thru only). The Subway on 79th and Biscayne was also open — at least until 3 p.m. — and was doing a brisk business.

Big Daddy's is open
Big Daddy's is open
Photo by Laine Doss

Finally, Big Daddy's Liquors is open and plans to remain open for as long as the weather allows, with customers snatching up everything from wine to rolling papers. The most precious commodity of all? Ice, with one woman nabbing seven ten-pound bags of the cubes. "I have the wine and the beer already. I just need to keep it cold." 

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Europa Car Wash & Cafe
More Info
More Info

6075 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33137

305-754-2357

www.europainmiami.com

miles
Ms. Cheezious
More Info
More Info

7418 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33138

305-989-4019

www.mscheezious.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >