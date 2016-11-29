menu

Uber Will Give Free Seaplane Rides During Art Basel

How to Get Around Without a Car During Art Basel


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Uber Will Give Free Seaplane Rides During Art Basel

Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at 3:47 p.m.
By Jerry Iannelli
Uber Will Give Free Seaplane Rides During Art Basel
Courtesy of Uber
A A

The word "Basel" is actually old German for "Please help, I cannot stop belching wads of money into the sky." Art Basel Miami Beach, which begins this week, may be America's most frightening display of the useless expenditure of wealth. Pretty much the entirety of Manhattan and Los Angeles converges on Miami to, I don't know, confess their sins to men dressed like Santa, or buy images of nude Barbie dolls rubbing their nether-regions on exposed bananas. Visitors also do a lot of drugs this week.

So naturally, traveling by humble bike or bus is out of the question during Basel. Nobody gets this like Uber: So now the ride-sharing company will be ferrying people around Miami using a straight-up seaplane, creatively dubbed "UberSEAPLANE." The service will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Related Stories

Astoundingly, the rides are free.

If you're jacked up enough to take a propeller plane ride during Basel, you'll be thrown in a limited-edition Uber SUV, which will cart you and your friends to the Sea Isle Marina, where you'll board your own luxury yacht, which will then take you to the Miami Seaplane Base Dock. The plane can hold up to six people.

The plane doesn't really go anywhere: According to Uber's press release, the seaplane will give an aerial tour of Miami Beach, Wynwood, and downtown before landing back at the same dock. You'll then take another yacht across the bay, which will then connect to yet another luxury SUV.

Uber Will Give Free Seaplane Rides During Art BaselEXPAND
Courtesy of Uber

This isn't Uber's first insane Basel stunt: Last year, the company used Basel to debut UberBOAT, a luxury yacht that carried riders across the bay for a $35 flat fee. This year, UberBOAT is also back, but it's free this time around. (The boat will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.)

Both experiences this year are sponsored by Effen Vodka, which pays rapper 50 Cent to promote its oddly named brand of spirits. Though Uber is offering "Effen Upgrade" packages, which, if requested, send art-wrapped Uber cars to your location with custom photo booths inside. Sadly, none of the Effen experiences include run-ins with 50 Cent.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >