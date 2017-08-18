Tropical System Could Take Aim at Florida Early Next Week

As Hurricane Harvey spins toward the Barbados, there's another storm looming in the Atlantic Ocean with its sights seemingly set on South Florida. The wave is still days away from nearing the Sunshine State, but forecasters say its time to start paying attention to this one.

For now, the wave simply called Distrurbance 1 is just a band of severe thunderstorm activity and low pressure located about 700 miles north-northeast from the Leeward Islands. Thanks to some heavier wind shear, forecasters slightly downgraded the wave's chance of developing into a tropical storm over the next five days, but they still give the system a 60 percent chance of strengthening.

In fact, NOAA says the system would take very little development to rapidly organize into a tropical depression later today or tonight.