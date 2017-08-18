 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Tropical System Could Take Aim at Florida Early Next Week
NOAA

Tropical System Could Take Aim at Florida Early Next Week

Paola de Varona | August 18, 2017 | 2:48pm
AA

As Hurricane Harvey spins toward the Barbados, there's another storm looming in the Atlantic Ocean with its sights seemingly set on South Florida. The wave is still days away from nearing the Sunshine State, but forecasters say its time to start paying attention to this one.

For now, the wave simply called Distrurbance 1 is just a band of severe thunderstorm activity and low pressure located about 700 miles north-northeast from the Leeward Islands. Thanks to some heavier wind shear, forecasters slightly downgraded the wave's chance of developing into a tropical storm over the next five days, but they still give the system a 60 percent chance of strengthening.

Related Stories

In fact, NOAA says the system would take very little development to rapidly organize into a tropical depression later today or tonight.

Tropical System Could Take Aim at Florida Early Next Week (2)
NOAA

The disturbance is expected to continue moving "west-northwestward at about 20 mph for the next few days" according to the NOAA advisory, although there's a possibility that the storm could fizzle out in the Atlantic over the course of the next few days, with NOAA saying that upper-level winds are becoming less favorable for development of a storm.

But given that August is peak hurricane season, which NOAA predicted would be particularly severe this year, it's certainly worth paying attention to what becomes of this system.

There's a second disturbance brewing farther east in the Atlantic, which has a 40 percent chance of developing in the next five days, but is forecasted to curve off to the north, missing the Caribbean and South Florida. While maps showing three active areas all blossoming at once may look disturbing, experts say it's actually not uncommon this time of year.

"Even in late August, it is not common to get three simultaneous Atlantic tropical disturbances capable of developing into tropical cyclones," writes Bob Henson at the Weather Underground's Category 6 blog.

If these disturbances end up turning out anything like Tropical Storm Emily, it might be time to bring out the umbrellas and brace yourselves for four inches of heavy rain next week. For now, it may not be a bad idea to grab some extra rum — and, you know, food and water and such — at Publix this weekend.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >