NOAA Says This Hurricane Season Will Be Even Worse Than Predicted

There are two tropical depressions brewing in the Atlantic ocean right now. It's likely neither will hit the Florida coast anytime too soon. One, called Invest 99L, very likely could become a hurricane, but current models predict that it will loop back out toward the center of the ocean without hitting us. The other, a depression floating over the Bahamas, has only a 20 percent chance of turning into a tropical storm at this point.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, this will be life for Miamians until hurricane season ends in November. Today, NOAA upgraded its predictions for this year, and warned that we'll be in for even more hurricanes than anyone had previously warned.

"The season has the potential to be extremely active, and could be the most active since 2010," NOAA wrote today. NOAA now warns there will likely be 14 to 19 named storms this year, five to nine hurricanes, and two to five "major" ones. There's now a 60 percent chance this all occurs: