The Miami Heat Is the Talk of the NBA

The Miami Heat's famously hard-working culture is back in the news, which is always a good thing because it usually means the team is winning games. This time, though, the rest of the NBA and much of the media seem to be finally realizing #HeatCulture isn't just a catchy slogan; it's a phenomenon that translates onto the court.

Wednesday's 114-106 win over the Indiana Pacers wasn't just the Heat's sixth straight victory; it also marked the midway point of the season. The results? So far, so good. For those scoring at home, the Heat is 24-17, good enough for a fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. To say people have noticed the team's surprising start would be an understatement: The Heat is the talk of the NBA.

From #TheJump: The Heat have an ‘Island of Misfit Toys’ vibe going and it’s WORKING for them - but are their grit & scrappiness enough, or do they need to add an all-star? https://t.co/meUXu0N6fq — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 10, 2018

Though the Heat finished the second half of last season 30-11, that record is still quite surprising. Miami has weathered the storm that has come with playing a difficult schedule to start the season, combined with sometimes having only eight or nine players dressed for games because of numerous injuries.