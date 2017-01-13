State Bill Would Create THC Limit for Stoned Drivers, but Scientists Say It's Useless
Most cannabis activists, law enforcement professionals, and biologists agree that blood tests don't work very well to police stoned drivers. Unlike alcohol, which dissolves in blood, THC, the active chemical in marijuana, dissolves in fat and doesn't "peak" in the body while you're actually high. In February, a Columbia University neurobiologist told NPR that it's "really difficult to document drugged driving in a relevant way."
Apparently, that news has not reached Florida Rep. David Silvers, a West Palm Beach Democrat who filed a state House bill yesterday to impose a legal blood-THC limit on drivers.
Silvers' bill would amend the state's driving-under-the-influence statutes to stipulate that anyone with five nanograms or more of THC in his or her bloodstream while driving (or boating) would be guilty of driving under the influence of drugs.
Silvers, a first-term representative whose district includes portions of West Palm, Lake Worth, and Palm Springs, did not respond to a call from New Times. The bill's timing is obvious: Florida legalized medicinal cannabis in November, and lawmakers in cities and counties across the Sunshine State are now scrambling to decide how to regulate legalized weed.
But biologists, however, have long warned that blood tests aren't very reliable when it comes to pot smoking. Technically, when a person smokes weed, some THC is released into their bloodstream in the next few hours. But the drug's effects can linger on for more than a few hours, while THC levels in the bloodstream don't.
There are two huge problems
Also, there are multiple ways to ingest marijuana, and only some of those ways lead to increased blood-THC levels. Edible marijuana, like pot brownies, typically doesn't lead to increased THC levels in the bloodstream, according to NPR.
Likewise, a 2016 study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety called similar blood tests "useless" for deducing who's too stoned to drive. The study said that multiple states already impose the same, five-nanogram limits on drivers
In 11 states, you can be arrested for having any THC in your bloodstream while driving: This means some people can be arrested for a DUI despite having not smoked for days or even weeks.
Upcoming Events
-
Nova Southeastern University Sharks Womens Basketball
TicketsSat., Jan. 21, 2:00pm
-
Nova Southeastern University Sharks Mens Basketball
TicketsSat., Jan. 21, 4:00pm
-
Florida Atlantic University Owls Men's Basketball vs. Middle Tennessee State Univ Blue Raiders Mens Basketball
TicketsSat., Jan. 21, 7:00pm
-
Titan FC 43
TicketsSat., Jan. 21, 7:00pm
Currently, stoned Florida drivers can only be pulled over for driving erratically on the road.
One other,
Update:
In a phone interview, Silvers said he had not reviewed studies on the efficacy of using a THC
"The bill can always be amended, and that's what makes this country so great," he said.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Miami, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Florida Panthers v New York Islanders
TicketsFri., Jan. 13, 7:30pm
-
Florida Panthers v Columbus Blue Jackets
TicketsSat., Jan. 14, 7:00pm
-
Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets
TicketsTue., Jan. 17, 7:30pm
-
Florida Atlantic University Owls Men's Basketball vs. UAB Mens Basketball
TicketsThu., Jan. 19, 8:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!