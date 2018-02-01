New Documentary Explores Fight Over Naled Spraying in Miami Beach to Battle Zika

When Miami Beach residents found out the county was spraying a pesticide banned in the European Union to kill mosquitoes carrying the Zika virus, they were furious. Dozens marched to city hall with signs reading, "What are you really killing?" and "Naled does more harm than good." Some demonstrators wore gas masks.

Officials with the city, county, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention all insisted the spraying was safe and in residents' best interest, while some scientists claimed it was ineffective and potentially dangerous. The debate raged on for weeks.

Almost a year and a half removed from the fervor, the documentary Sprayed revisits the controversy to explore what happens when communities are blasted with pesticides.