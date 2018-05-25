Smokable Medical Marijuana Is Legal in Florida, Judge Rules

Florida voters legalized medical marijuana in 2016. But that referendum directed the Florida Legislature — a group dominated by fear-mongering, fun-hating conservatives — to write most of the rules and regulations for medical pot. After a gigantic political battle, the Legislature in 2017 finalized a list of ways that patients could legally ingest medicinal pot. And though they allowed vaporized weed, edibles, sprays, and marijuana oils, they barred patients from smoking weed the traditional way.

Until today. After a lawsuit from Orlando lawyer and medical-marijuana advocate John Morgan, a Tallahassee judge has ruled that Florida's current smokable weed prohibition is unconstitutional. Circuit Judge Karen Gievers ruled Florida's medical cannabis patients have the right to smoke weed in private places.

"This is a huge victory for sick and suffering Floridians, who can now consume their medicine however they choose," says Ben Pollara, who managed Florida's United for Care campaign. "And it’s a victory for voters, whose clear will had been thwarted by the Legislature. No smoke is a joke, and today the court agreed."