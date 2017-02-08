Single People Can't Afford Rent Anywhere in Miami, Study Says

Oh, the single life. Scrolling through Tinder while avoiding men who only post photos of themselves in Scarface t-shirts. Setting up Google Alerts for your ex who travels the world painting watercolors of dog weddings. And, of course, drinking heavily to drown out your sorrows, only to climb back into bed in your parents' house in Kendall, since single people have been priced out of Miami's rental market entirely.

According to a study released today by the website RentCafé, Miami is one of 14 cities in America where single people simply can't live affordably anywhere in town. Median rent prices in Miami are so high that men living alone are forced to spend roughly 70 percent of their incomes on rent, the site found. With the city's gender-pay gap taken into account, single women are forced to spend a whopping 97 percent of their incomes on rent on average.

Miami ranked as the nation's sixth-least-affordable city for singles, behind only Boston, Manhattan, San Jose, Oakland, and Los Angeles. In terms of affordability for singles, Miami actually ranked worse than San Francisco, thanks to the fact that single men earn a median of just $21,149 per year, and single women earn just $15,267, both of which amount to peanuts in almost any city in the nation.

Both genders in Miami earned less than residents in any of the other ten least-affordable cities in the country. (Given the fact that Miami's total median income is around $43,000, it's worth noting that RentCafé's figures do seem a bit low.)

As with most anything related to income, women are getting screwed all over the country. Single women can only afford rent in two (2!) cites in the country — Wichita, Kansas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, the site found. And that's not because semi-urban Kansans are ardent feminists — rents in both towns are just dirt-cheap. (This tells you pretty much everything you need to know about the state of women's affairs in the U.S., but that's another story.)

In Miami, at least both genders are in the same boat, but that's not exactly something to cheer about. The data backs up numerous other apocalyptic reports about Miami's rent crisis: The city is routinely named one of the least-affordable places for Millennials and young people to (attempt to) live. And, year after year, the county contains the highest number of adults living with their parents in America. Compared to the astronomical average rents across town, Miami's median incomes are remarkably low, which means Miamians actually fork over more of their incomes on rent than residents of any other city.

But, really, who needs to live alone, anyhow? We Millennials love #hip #lifestyle #experiences like cramming ourselves in tiny, windowless, rehabbed shipping containers, or living in those #trendy "cohousing" units with dreadlocked white dudes, men with upsettingly large reptile collections, and entire Serbian rock bands, right?