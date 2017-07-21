menu

Family of Child Molested in Youth Program Sues North Miami Church

Miami T-Mobile Customer Says Employee Stole Sex Videos From Her Phone


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Family of Child Molested in Youth Program Sues North Miami Church

Friday, July 21, 2017 at 9:03 a.m.
By Brittany Shammas
Horeb French Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Horeb French Seventh-Day Adventist Church
via Google Maps
A A

When a North Miami church worker was found guilty of molesting a 9-year-old girl who was attending a youth program, he was sentenced to ten years in prison and registered as a sexual predator. But now the victim's family says the church, Horeb French Seventh-Day Adventist, should be held responsible, too.

In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, the girl's parents claim church officials should have known that Jerry Ameris, now 33, was not fit for any position that would put him in contact with small children. Hiring him put the children in danger, the parents say, and led to the assault of their child. The suit also names the Southeastern Conference Association of Seventh-Day Adventists, which operates the youth program.

"The family wants to make sure this never happens again, and obviously, to be compensated for what their daughter has and will go through," says their attorney, Jon Herskowitz. "And they want to make sure Mr. Ameris doesn't do this to anyone else."

Officials with the association and the church did not immediately return a call seeking comment. John Keller, the lawyer representing the church, declined to discuss the case.

Upcoming Events

According to the complaint, the victim's family belonged to the church at 175 NW 128th St. In late 2014, her mother enrolled her in the youth program, where Ameris had a role as an employee or volunteer. Herskowitz says the man had been involved at the church for a significant period of time.

Sometime between December and August 2015, the girl was molested by Ameris. She later told police she walked into the youth ministry area one day and Ameris removed her underwear and forced her to have sex with him. Then, she said, he warned her not to tell anyone.

Police said Ameris ultimately admitted to asking the child to show him her private parts, exposing himself to her, and ejaculating on the floor.

In January, he was adjudicated guilty of sexual battery on a victim under 12 and lewd or lascivious exhibition. With credit for time served, his release date is set for 2025, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. In March, he filed a motion to reduce his sentence, but it was denied.

Herskowitz says that three years after the assault, the victim is doing better, but still has difficulties at school and with others. More repercussions from the abuse will likely manifest in the years to come, he says.

"She's still a young girl."

Brittany Shammas
Brittany Shammas is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born in Orlando and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after her family decided to trade the Sunshine State for the frozen Midwest. Upon graduating from Michigan State University, where she was a writer and editor for the school paper, she promptly moved back to Florida. She covered education in Naples before taking a job at the South Florida Sun Sentinel, where she wrote about crime, general assignment, and education. She joined New Times in 2016.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >