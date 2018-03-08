Democrat Bill Nelson Wants to Deregulate Banks That Have Given Him Big Money

The U.S. Senate seems close to rolling back many of the banking protections adopted after the 2008 financial crisis. A bill derisively nicknamed the "Bank Lobbyist Act" would roll back consumer-protection and monitoring rules for some of the biggest banks in America, and even make it easier for banks to hide racist mortgage-lending discrimination. The Congressional Budget Office ominously warned this week that the measure could increase the risk of another financial crisis.

Yet a group of 17 Democrats this week still voted to advance the legislation, including Florida's Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson. Why on earth would Nelson support a sweeping rollback of laws designed to protect millions of his constituents from living through another crash?

Well, there's one Florida firm that the so-called #BankLobbyistAct would help immensely, and that firm also happens to have donated tens of thousands of dollars to Nelson's campaigns over the years. SunTrust Bank, an Atlanta -based banking chain with a heavy presence in Florida, has donated $32,850 to Nelson's three Senate campaigns since 2000, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. OpenSecrets also notes that Nelson has two 30-year mortgages with SunTrust, with a combined value between $750,000 and $1.5 million as of 2015.

SunTrust is one of the loudest corporate voices fighting in favor of the bill, S 2155. Under current law, "midsize" banks like SunTrust are subject to the same regulations under the landmark Dodd-Frank Wall Street-reform bill as even more massive Wall Street firms, including JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup. These midsize banks (which Intercept banking reporter David Dayen refers to as "stadium banks," since they're still huge enough to purchase the naming-rights for sports stadiums) now want the Senate to push the "floor" for those regulations from the current $50 billion in assets up to $250 billion. As critics have pointed out, this would remove 25 of the 40 largest banks in America from federal oversight.

The bill's proponents argue that the measure simply removes tiny "community banks" from Dodd-Frank oversight, but virtually everyone who's actually read the text of the law say this is a gross mischaracterization. As it stands, Dodd-Frank forces the country's largest banks to report all kinds of data to the federal government, including information that helps people of color make sure they're not being discriminated against. (Racist lending-discrimination is still rampant, and Wells Fargo employees were famously caught in 2009 referring to black mortgage applicants as "mud people.")

The bipartisan group of lawmakers who voted to advance the bill this week (including Democrats Tim Kaine, Joe Manchin, Heidi Heitkamp, and Claire McCaskill) did so despite loud protests from the experts who wrote the Dodd-Frank provisions, including ex-Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker and the Congressional Budget Office.

There's not even a good reason for the changes. Community, midsize, and even large banks are doing just fine under Dodd-Frank — especially since they just received a huge gift package from last year's GOP tax-reform bill. Even still, the midsize "stadium banks" want more. SunTrust was one of 13 banks that sent out a letter to the Senate's Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Monday begging members to support the bill:

Today, 13 big banks wrote a sweet thank you note to the Republicans – and Democrats – who support the #BankLobbyistAct. These banks got $30B in bailouts just a few years ago, but they are still able to get Senators of both parties to do their bidding and roll back the rules. pic.twitter.com/M2bMtkoU7r — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 5, 2018

SunTrust isn't the only midsized bank that's heaped money at Nelson's senatorial campaigns, too. He's taken $14,500 from Regions Bank, which also has a large footprint in Florida and remains close with Nelson's campaign. Citizen's Bank, Ally, American Express, BNP Paribas, BBVA Compass, and Comerica each gave amounts less than $7,500. The American Bankers Association and Florida Bankers Association trade-groups have also kicked in. (Nelson's campaign didn't respond to a message about why he's supporting the bill or whether the donations played a role.)

But as the Intercept reported in a feature story, lobbyists for some of the biggest banks in America, including Cititgroup , are aggressively pushing the bill's sponsors to loosen rules for Wall Street, too. Citigroup, especially, wants to ease what's called the "supplementary leverage ratio" — a fancy banking term for how much debt a bank is legally allowed to take on compared to the assets it holds. Big banks were ultimately forced to take on less debt after the 2008 crash.

But Nelson and others are obviously listening to their donors. The major banks asking for carveouts in the legislation — CitiGroup, Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, and Wells Fargo — have all dumped tens of thousands of combined dollars into Nelson's coffers. Bank of America, in particular, has pumped more than $30,000 into Nelson's Senatorial bids. Such is life for a member of the Senate Banking Committee, it seems.

Progressives, people with generally sane opinions, and basically everyone outside a small network of filthy-rich banking executives are furious at these 17 Democrats. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has called the bill a "disaster for working families" and said it paves "the way for the next big crash." On Tuesday, Warren posted the list of Democrats who voted to advance the bill and told them to feel ashamed for themselves.

"Senate Republicans voted unanimously for the #BankLobbyistAct," she tweeted. "But this bill wouldn’t be on the path to becoming law without the support of these Democrats. The Senate just voted to increase the chances your money will be used to bail out big banks again."

