Miami Cell Phone Company Agrees to Stop Secretly Sharing Users' Data With Chinese Firm

Most cell-phone-using Americans might not be familiar with BLU, a Miami-based tech company that makes budget-level Android phones and sells them at markedly cheap prices. But the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleges some third-party Chinese data-collection agencies knew BLU well. The company was secretly selling phones infected with spyware that sent users' cell-tower location data, call- and text-message logs, contact lists, used applications, and even the full contents of text messages to a third-party Chinese company called Shanghai Adups Technology.

The scandal, which has been rocking tech communities for months but has largely gone unnoticed in the local media, came to a head this week after the FTC announced it had settled with BLU and was dropping its deceptive-practices complaints against the company.