Miami Mayor: City Flooding "Like a Hurricane" Again Today Thanks to King Tides

Thanks to sea-level rise, Florida's unique topography, and poor city planning, areas of Miami-Dade County look like a hurricane hit them today. But there's not even a tropical storm in town. Instead, mere weeks after a real hurricane did damage major parts of South Florida, the Miami area is massively flooding again today thanks to a combination of some moderate storms hitting during King Tides, when the sea is at its highest point all year.

Photos of Miami circulating online today are hard to distinguish from the city during Hurricane Irma. And the high tides aren't just limited to Miami Beach. On the mainland, City of Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado, who is currently pushing a $200 million sea-level-rise mitigation and resiliency plan, has been driving around town all day taking note of the flooding. He's not pleased.

"Today, Miami is flooding as if a hurricane went through it," Regalado tweeted just before noon.