Animal Lover Takes in 40 Stray Miami Beach Cats As Hurricane Irma Approaches

With the monstrous Hurricane Irma just days away, much of Miami Beach heeded mandatory evacuation orders from officials and headed out. But some of the Beach's smallest residents — the hundreds of feral cats who call the island home — have no way out.

So this week, animal lover Mary Garcia began scooping them up one by one and taking them home. She stocked up on cat food and kennels, and cleared out two rooms in her house in inland Miami Dade County. By Thursday, she had taken in 40 cats. She jokes that her home has become an "animal hostel."

"I can't save them all," Garcia, who works as a police officer. "But something is better than nothing."