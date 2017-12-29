Rubio Admits Corporate Tax Cuts Won't "Create Dramatic Economic Growth"

The only definitive conclusion to be drawn from Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's latest interview with the Southwest Florida daily News-Press is that a swarm of wasps didn't immediately spill out when the state's junior U.S. senator opened his mouth. Otherwise, he conducted himself like the pathetic, indecisive jackass we all know and love . Asked about the catastrophic tax bill he just voted for this month, he full-on admitted the entire thing was based on a pile of lies and not likely to grow the economy or help anyone except major corporations. Merry Christmas!

"If I were king for a day, this tax bill would have looked different," Rubio told the newspaper after the editorial staff asked for his impressions of the bill. "I thought we probably went too far on [helping] corporations."

Ya think? Literally everyone left of Rush Limbaugh has said this about the bill for months. This was not a surprise. You did not have to vote for the bill.