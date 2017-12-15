 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Rubio's Big Tax "Win" Today Gives Poor, Single Parents an Extra $75 TotalEXPAND
Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Rubio's Big Tax "Win" Today Gives Poor, Single Parents an Extra $75 Total

Jerry Iannelli | December 15, 2017 | 4:43pm
AA

Local snail-person and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio surfaced yesterday and briefly set Washington, D.C., ablaze by saying he wouldn't vote for the much-maligned Republican tax-cut package unless it did more for working families.

Virtually no sane person believed that Rubio, a master political schemer who never makes a decision without knowing in advance how it will benefit him, would actually wind up voting no. And today he got his wish in the form of a modest increase in the so-called Child Tax-Credit program, which gives money back to parents based on how many kids they have.

Related Stories

Around 2 p.m today, Rubio went back to being a yes on the bill, which gives America's richest people billions of dollars in tax cuts while raising levies on low and middle earners. But while Rubio will spend today trumpeting all the hard work he put into "fighting for the working class," the actual details of the increase Rubio pushed for are less than jaw-dropping.

If you're a married couple with two kids making $100,000 per year, you're entitled to a whole $2,000 credit. That's certainly better than zero dollars, but it's also squat compared to the utter economic devastation the nation's low and middle earners have endured since the Great Recession. A $2,000 credit will not offset structural inequality.

But perhaps more important, if you're a married couple or, worse yet, a single parent making poverty-level wages, Rubio's big win will do basically nothing for you. According to recent analyses by researchers at the nonpartisan Center for Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), married couples making roughly $25,000 per year with two kids receive a total of $200 back in tax credits thanks to the provision.

Single parents making $14,000 per year get a total of $75 back in credits. Thanks, Marco! That won't even score those kids two pairs of Vans sneakers. They'll have to pass around the shoes when they want to go to Dairy Queen.

According to the CBPP, there are 10 million children with parents in situations like this. State-level figures show there are 586,000 Florida children who won't see much more benefit than one extra meal at Olive Garden per year. That's 17 percent of all children in Florida working families.

According to Vox, which just made the same point about the tax provision we're making, the original Senate tax bill placed a $1,100-per-child cap on the refund a family could receive through the Child Tax Credit program. After Rubio's caterwauling, it looks like that cap is getting bumped up a whole $300, to $1,400.

The big issue here is that, as written, the bill also includes an earnings threshold that prevents the poor from receiving the full benefits of the program. Rubio wanted that threshold removed, but barring any major changes, it appears he didn't get what he asked for.

Oh well — he's voting to transfer billions of dollars in wealth from the poor to the rich anyway. Like we always knew he would.

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times’ daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned his master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >