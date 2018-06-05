Supreme Court Rejects Rundle's Appeal in Victory for Police-Recording Advocate

In 2014, James Eric McDonough walked into Homestead Police Chief Al Rolle's office, placed his cell phone on the chief's desk, and began recording. Rolle later claimed McDonough never warned him he was capturing their conversation, which, if true, might have been a violation of Florida's "wiretapping" laws requiring that all parties consent to being recorded. Rolle contacted Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, who sent McDonough a letter threatening to arrest him if he ever recorded the chief like that again.

But rather than back down, McDonough fought Rundle's threat in court — and won the right to record Rolle in a federal appeals court.

Now, that portion of McDonough's case is finished for good: Rundle appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, but yesterday, the highest court in America declined to hear her case.