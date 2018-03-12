Marco Rubio Makes Baffling Video With YouTube Star Jake Paul

To understand YouTube star Jake Paul, look no further than the video "FAILED ICY HOT BATH CHALLENGE," which has been viewed more than 19 million times online. In the clip, Paul fills a bathtub with Icy Hot ointment, pulls on a bathing suit, lowers himself into the vat of ooze, and begins screaming. As it turns out, you are definitely not supposed to do this, and Paul says he wound up giving himself second-degree burns all over huge swaths of his body. Paul's older brother, Logan, infamously had to issue a public mea culpa after filming an actual, dead suicide victim in Japan and laughing at the corpse.
So naturally, Jake Paul just scored his first interview with a sitting politician.
Earlier today, Paul published an anti-school-shooting PSA to his YouTube channel, which would be completely unremarkable if not for the fact that the clip includes a Skype interview with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. Both men appear to be talking at rather than to each other throughout the clip, and for five full minutes Paul holds a squinting, confused face that tells the viewer, I am completely in over my head and just doing my best to hang on. It's the same sort of look that washes over a high-school quarterback's face when an English teacher forces him to read lines from Hamlet in front of the class.
The 22-minute video begins with Paul talking directly to the camera telling viewers that he wants to do "something" to elevate the voices of Parkland victims. Next, we see Paul, a man who once recorded a song called "Jerika" to celebrate him (Jake) marrying a woman named Erika, interviewing the mother of a Parkland victim in her South Florida home. Paul then chats with a student who lived through the massacre.
But at the 6:30-minute mark, we're treated to a brief shot of Marco Rubio's disastrous CNN town-hall performance. We then see a shot of Paul's laptop — wait, he's Skyping someone? Could it be?
Rubio's face pops up onscreen. "Got you now," Rubio utters.
"I think a lot of people think passing laws is super easy," Paul says. "Can you explain some of, like, the struggles around passing laws?"
Rubio babbles to Paul for a bit, and after explaining what his post-Parkland legislative plans are, the clip then cuts back to Rubio's CNN performance. We watch Parkland survivor Cameron Kasky ask Rubio if he'll stop accepting National Rifle Association donations — and we see Rubio say no.
After three-and-a-half minutes, Paul explains why he actually had Rubio on — to, in his own words, show that political activism is useless and that real "change" is going to come from students and parents on the ground.
"We don't want to wait for hundreds of people in Washington D.C. to pass some laws," he says. "
So Rubio was a mark the entire time. He was only there to show how useless D.C. politicos are.
Paul's point is, predictably, baffling: He literally says that issues like school safety and gun control, which are literally only regulated by state and federal legislatures, are not going to be solved through politics.
And it's unclear what the hell Rubio thought he'd gain here — other politicians, like Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, have connected with the #youth by gabbing on
It's fair to ask if
We look forward to Senator Paul's inevitable run for the White House in 2040.
