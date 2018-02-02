Miami Heat Should Bring Dwyane Wade Home Next Season

Remember The Sandlot 2? Of course you don't. You never saw it. Some of you are just now learning the straight-to-DVD sequel to the classic original movie The Sandlot even exists. The people who made it probably regret it. Fans of the original would like to forget it. It would have been better for everyone involved if it never happened. Luckily, we can always go back and watch the original and never speak of the sequel.

Dwyane Wade is playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers' version of The Sandlot 2: a totally forgettable season that Wade and the Cavs will one day wish never happened and will likely be remembered only if ends up being the final season LeBron James ever plays for his hometown team.

Through a 50-game sample size this season, the Cavs have been a mess: They're the worst defensive team in the NBA, Isaiah Thomas has been a terrible replacement for Kyrie Irving, everyone hated Kevin Love even before he broke his hand, Tristan Thompson is a shell of his former self since joining the Kardashian world, and the rest of the Cavaliers roster seems to be largely just going through the motions on any given night.