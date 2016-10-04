Hurricane Watch Likely Today for South Florida as Category 4 Matthew Batters Haiti

Matthew's eye is passing over eastern Haiti this morning. via NOAA Hurricane Center

As Category 4 Hurricane Matthew's eye passes over Les Cayes, Haiti. this morning, the storm remains a churning behemoth. Winds topping 140 miles per hour have been reported in Haiti's westernmost tip, while up to three feet of rain pours onto mountain villages in the nearby hillsides. Across the border in the Dominican Republic, the dirty side of the cane has spawned tornadoes and vicious windstorms.

As the Caribbean hunkers down for the storm to pass, the threat to the Sunshine State is still strong this morning. In its latest update, NOAA's Hurricane Center says parts of Florida's east coast and the Keys are likely to come under official watches soon.

"Tropical storm and/or hurricane watches are likely for portions of the Florida peninsula and Florida Keys later this morning," NOAA reports as of 5 a.m.

Storm model tracks are still mostly in agreement with yesterday's westward shift for the storm. NOAA's latest forecast calls for the storm to veer toward Florida by Thursday:

Matthew's latest track still has it targeting Florida later this week. via NOAA Hurricane Center

Of course, three days out forecasts are still far from certain in terms of where the storm will hit and how strong it will be by then. Unlike many hurricanes that hit Cuba and Hispaniola, Matthew looks likely to mostly avoid the mountain ranges on those islands. That means it should stay strong as it barrels over the flat Bahamas.

"Matthew poses an unusually widespread threat to the U.S. East Coast, with impacts possible from Florida to Maine," write Bob Henson and Jeff Masters at Weather Underground.

Today, though, all eyes are on Haiti, where it's been almost a decade since a storm this strong crossed the island nation. Video shot early this morning as the eye approached showed a violent tempest: