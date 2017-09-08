This Size Comparison Between Irma and Andrew is Terrifying

Miamians who've lived here for more than 25 years have likely spent the week telling war stories about surviving Hurricane Andrew in 1992, reminding themselves how they rode out the storm.

But there's ample evidence Irma is a storm unlike anything South Florida has seen before. For one, it's projected to ride straight up the peninsula, whereas Andrew cut a perpendicular route across South Dade.

And secondly, Irma is way, way bigger. Size comparisons meteorologist Eric Holthaus and writer Joel Nihlean posted on Twitter last night show just how incomprehensibly huge Irma really is: In terms of physical size, the storm makes Andrew look like an afternoon thunderstorm.