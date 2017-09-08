 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Hurricane Irma Is Going to Slam Straight Into South Florida, Models Now Agree
via Spaghettimodels.com

Hurricane Irma Is Going to Slam Straight Into South Florida, Models Now Agree

Tim Elfrink | September 8, 2017 | 8:30am
AA

If you've ever lived in South Florida during hurricane season, chances are you've learned to read the various storm projection models like a fortuneteller scanning tarot cards. "I'm sorry, but the European model shows a far stronger eastern trend than the GFS," you've probably said in a serious tone at some point.

Well, the latest model runs are out this morning and they don't leave much room for interpretation: Hurricane Irma is going to make a direct landfall in South Florida. Almost every model is now in agreement on that, with the only question being exactly where the superdestructive eye of the storm rolls off the Straits of Florida.

Related Stories

Little has changed in NOAA's 8 a.m. advisory, although the weather agency has downgraded the huge storm to a Category 4 as its maximum winds dip to 165 miles per hour. Don't take much comfort in that — practically speaking, there's not much difference between 185 and 165 mph winds, and NOAA expects the storm to wobble between a 4 and 5 before hitting Florida.

The latest tracking models all agree Irma will turn sharply north on Saturday morning. Depending exactly where that turn happens — the storm will then barrel right into Florida.

"On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should move near the north coast of Cuba and the central Bahamas today and Saturday, and be near the Florida Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula Sunday morning," NOAA writes.

The agency's official warning cone now includes the entire state of Florida, barring a tiny piece of the western panhandle. Irma is poised to hit the Sunshine State like no other storm in history:

Hurricane Irma Is Going to Slam Straight Into South Florida, Models Now Agree (2)
via NOAA

Here's another glimpse of the various models NOAA uses to make that forecast. While there's still variation between whether the eye of the storm hits the Gulf Coast or the Atlantic Coast, Irma looks like a dead-sure bet to roll right into the southern tip of Florida:

Hurricane Irma Is Going to Slam Straight Into South Florida, Models Now Agree (3)
via NOAA

What that means, of course, is that right now everyone south of Orlando needs to brace for a major impact. And Orlando and the northern half of Florida is probably next in line for a major impact.

 
Tim Elfrink is an investigative reporter, and managing editor of the Miami New Times .He's won the George Polk Award and was a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >