Hurricane Irma Is Going to Slam Straight Into South Florida, Models Now Agree

If you've ever lived in South Florida during hurricane season, chances are you've learned to read the various storm projection models like a fortuneteller scanning tarot cards. "I'm sorry, but the European model shows a far stronger eastern trend than the GFS," you've probably said in a serious tone at some point.

Well, the latest model runs are out this morning and they don't leave much room for interpretation: Hurricane Irma is going to make a direct landfall in South Florida. Almost every model is now in agreement on that, with the only question being exactly where the superdestructive eye of the storm rolls off the Straits of Florida.