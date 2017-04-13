Court Upholds $300,000 Fine After Trump Refuses to Pay Miami Paint Store
Yesterday Miami's Third District Court of Appeal ruled that Trump Endeavor 12 LLC, which owns Trump National, owes the cash to a local store called the Paint Spot, which has been fighting to get money out of Trump since 2013. (Perhaps this is why a few of the president's latest budget proposals seem designed to let Miami sink into the rising ocean.)
According to court records, Trump agreed to pay the Paint Spot, which supplies Benjamin Moore paint, $200,000 for supplies to help renovate the Lodge at Trump Doral. But, Trump being Trump, in 2013 he simply decided he had "paid enough" of the contract and wouldn't fork over the last $32,535.87 he owed.
It's a classic Trump move: He and his companies have been sued literally thousands of times, often for simply deciding that he no longer felt like paying prearranged sums to small companies and construction contractors.
So, in 2014, Circuit Court Judge Jorge Cueto slapped a tax lien on the entire Trump Doral
In July, Judge Cueto ruled that Trump owed the Paint Spot both the money he'd stiffed
Yesterday Miami's Court of Appeal ruled that Trump's claim was technically
"We further hold that Trump failed to establish that it was adversely affected by the error contained in the NTO," the ruling says. "We also affirm the final judgment awarding attorney’s fees."
So now, the president of the United States of America, whose sons now technically run his companies, will be forced to either admit he got beat by a tiny Miami paint company or will need to file a whole appeal to the Florida Supreme Court over $32,000 in paint. Good thing he "became president" last week.
