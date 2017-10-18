Trump Claims "Proof" That Frederica Wilson Lied About Insulting Call To Soldier's Widow

On Monday, President Trump outright lied by claiming that Obama and other past presidents didn't bother to call the grieving families of soldiers killed in combat. He'd only made the outrageous claim because he'd been caught ignoring the deaths of four soldiers who died in Niger earlier this month.

So last night Trump finally got around to calling up the families of those four men, including the widow of Miami Gardens Sgt. La David T. Johnson. The call .... did not go great.

"He was almost like joking. He said, 'He knew what he was getting into, but I guess it hurts anyway,'" said Rep. Frederica Wilson, who was riding in a car with Johnson's widow as the call played on speaker phone. Wilson recounted the call on Morning Joe this morning. "He said it just matter of factly, just like anyone who signs up for military duty is signing up to die. It was horrible, it was insensitive, it was absolutely crazy and unnecessary. I was livid."