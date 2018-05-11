Charles Barkley Should Stop Trashing Dwyane Wade and Miami Fans Already

Charles Barkley thinks the Miami Heat sucks and Dwyane Wade is embarrassing himself. He said these things this week, and it's nowhere near the first time he's spoken ill of D-Wade.

It seems like Barkley has hated Wade, the Heat, and Miami fans ever since Wade famously refused to include Barkley in his "Fave Five" for a T-Mobile ad campaign in 2009. Whenever the subject of the Heat comes up, specifically Wade, Barkley spews nothing but saltine-flavored thoughts and negativity. The Miami Heat suck! Dwyane Wade is finished! LeBron James should leave! Same playbook, different season.

This week, Charles Barkley raised eyebrows when he offered some blunt comments concerning the current state of the Heat and whether Wade should continue playing basketball. When it comes to Wade, Barkley isn't OK with the team's current game plan of starting Wade on the bench to conserve him for the crunch time. Nope, Barkley thinks Wade should quit. Why? Because it's not fun for Barkley to watch.