Ultra Music Festival 2017's Resistance Lineup: Sasha & Digweed, Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, and More

Ultra's Resistance stage is expanding in 2017. Photo by George Martinez

Perhaps the smartest move Ultra Music Festival has made recently has been the creation of the Resistance stage. What started as a single stage in 2015 has become a brand in and of itself. Resistance has grown so much that the festival's organizers have spun it off into its own standalone event.

Ultra, however, hasn't forgotten about Resistance's beginnings at Bayfront Park. The festival has just announced that the brand will be expanding to two stages this year. Returning is the Arcadia Spider, which made its debut last year and wowed crowds with its pyrotechnics and aerial acrobatics. Coming into the fold is the Carl Cox Megastructure, which, I assume, is what has traditionally been known as the Carl Cox Tent in past years.

Ultra also announced its Phase One lineup for the two stages, which includes Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, Black Coffee, Tale of Us, Nic Fanciulli, and more. The lineup stays true to Resistance's ethos of hosting true house and techno acts.

The news that will get fans the most excited, though, is the rare performance by Sasha & Digweed. John Digweed never seems to miss an opportunity to come to Miami during Ultra week, but the reunion with Sasha will mark the duo's first U.S. performance since 2010.

The Phase One Resistance announcement bolsters November's already impressive lineup announcement, which includes Ice Cube, Justice, Underworld, the Prodigy, Axwell & Ingrosso, and more.

Here's the full Resistance Phase One lineup:



ANNA



B. Traits



Black Coffee



Carl Cox



Chris Liebing



Dosem



Dubfire



Eats Everything



Eli & Fur



Elio Riso



Hector



Hot Since 82



Jamie Jones



Jon Rundell



Joseph Capriati



Josefin Rosen



Kölsch



Maceo Plex



Marco Carola



The Martinez Brothers



Matador



Matthias Tanzmann



Nic Fanciulli



Reboot



RioTGeaR



Saeed Younan



Sasha & John Digweed



Seth Troxler



Tale of Us



Technasia



wAFF



Ultra Music Festival 2017. March 24-27. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $324.95 to $1,249.95 via ultramusicfestival.com.

