Ultra Music Festival 2017's Resistance Lineup: Sasha & Digweed, Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, and More


Ultra Music Festival 2017's Resistance Lineup: Sasha & Digweed, Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, and More

Friday, December 2, 2016 at 9:50 a.m.
By Jose D. Duran
Ultra's Resistance stage is expanding in 2017.
Ultra's Resistance stage is expanding in 2017.
Photo by George Martinez
Perhaps the smartest move Ultra Music Festival has made recently has been the creation of the Resistance stage. What started as a single stage in 2015 has become a brand in and of itself. Resistance has grown so much that the festival's organizers have spun it off into its own standalone event.

Ultra, however, hasn't forgotten about Resistance's beginnings at Bayfront Park. The festival has just announced that the brand will be expanding to two stages this year. Returning is the Arcadia Spider, which made its debut last year and wowed crowds with its pyrotechnics and aerial acrobatics. Coming into the fold is the Carl Cox Megastructure, which, I assume, is what has traditionally been known as the Carl Cox Tent in past years.

Ultra also announced its Phase One lineup for the two stages, which includes Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, Black Coffee, Tale of Us, Nic Fanciulli, and more. The lineup stays true to Resistance's ethos of hosting true house and techno acts.

The news that will get fans the most excited, though, is the rare performance by Sasha & Digweed. John Digweed never seems to miss an opportunity to come to Miami during Ultra week, but the reunion with Sasha will mark the duo's first U.S. performance since 2010.

The Phase One Resistance announcement bolsters November's already impressive lineup announcement, which includes Ice Cube, Justice, Underworld, the Prodigy, Axwell & Ingrosso, and more.

Here's the full Resistance Phase One lineup:

  • ANNA
  • B. Traits
  • Black Coffee
  • Carl Cox
  • Chris Liebing
  • Dosem
  • Dubfire
  • Eats Everything
  • Eli & Fur
  • Elio Riso
  • Hector
  • Hot Since 82
  • Jamie Jones
  • Jon Rundell
  • Joseph Capriati
  • Josefin Rosen
  • Kölsch
  • Maceo Plex
  • Marco Carola
  • The Martinez Brothers
  • Matador
  • Matthias Tanzmann
  • Nic Fanciulli
  • Reboot
  • RioTGeaR
  • Saeed Younan
  • Sasha & John Digweed
  • Seth Troxler
  • Tale of Us
  • Technasia
  • wAFF

Ultra Music Festival 2017. March 24-27. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $324.95 to $1,249.95 via ultramusicfestival.com.

Jose D. Duran
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the voice and strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's music, entertainment, and cultural scenes since 2006, previously through sites such as MiamiNights.com and OnBeat.com. He earned his BS in journalism with a minor in art history from the University of Florida. He's a South Florida native and will be a Miami resident as long as climate change permits and the temperature doesn't drop below 60 degrees.
Bayfront Park
301 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132

305-358-7550

www.bayfrontparkmiami.com

