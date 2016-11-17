Ultra Announces 2017 Phase One Lineup: Ice Cube, Justice, Major Lazer, and Others

EXPAND Time to start mentally preparing for Ultra. Photo by Alex Markow

Ultra Miami unrolled its Phase One lineup today, and in addition to the usual players, it's got some pleasant and unexpected surprises — especially when it comes to the live acts.

To start, Ice Cube — a rare hip-hop booking — will perform, as will French duo Justice, which will make the U.S. debut of its new live show. Prodigy fans can rejoice as well, because the group will return to Ultra after having to unexpectedly cancel its set at last year's live stage. Other acts slated for live sets include Major Lazer and Underworld.

One of the festival's coolest features, the Arcadia Stage (AKA the ass-flame-throwing spider of doom), will return, and the Carl Cox-led Resistance programming will take over two separate stages this year.

Check out the full Phase One lineup below, and head to ultramusicfestival.com for tickets.

