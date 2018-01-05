Derek Trucks on Growing Up a Guitar Prodigy

Even though his uncle was the drummer of the Allman Brothers Band, Derek Trucks says it wasn't preordained that he became a musician. "My dad was a roofer and my mom worked at a school. There were records spinning in my parents' living room and they were supportive, but they didn't force it on me," Trucks says in his Jacksonville drawl. "I went to a garage sale when I was nine years old and the only thing I could buy that I wanted with the five dollars in my pocket was a guitar."

After taking lessons and sitting in at local music clubs, a 9-year-old Derek Trucks was impressing Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. "I played a show at Tropics in South Beach and my uncle (Butch Trucks) brought all the Allman Brothers Band to watch me play. That was the first time I met Gregg Allman." As a child he learned the only way to improve his guitar skills was to play with great musicians, or as he put it, "surround yourself with badasses and try not to drown."

At 15, he named a jam band after himself and hit the road with the Derek Trucks Band. "My family never traveled, so it was great seeing the world. It was weird being on the road and having all these girls screaming at me and then having to go back to high school in Jacksonville the next week." It wasn't just the girls screaming for Derek, critics and guitar aficionados were going nuts as well, with Rolling Stone magazine naming him one of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time.