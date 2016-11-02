SiriusXM Offers Subscribers a Chance to Attend Private Bon Jovi Concert in Miami
|
Got SiriusXM? This could be your chance to see Bon Jovi live.
Photo by Timothy Norris
Four months after he was forced to awkwardly sing his own song at a Key Biscayne wedding, Jon Bon Jovi will return to Miami for a private concert presented by SiriusXM.
The concert, to be held at a secret location, will sadly be available only to SiriusXM subscribers.
It’s all to celebrate the launch of SiriusXM’s Bon Jovi Radio, a limited-run channel dedicated exclusively to the music of, you guessed it, Bon Jovi. The station debuts Friday, November 4, at 5:00 p.m. and will run for a month until December 4.
This isn’t the first time SiriusXM has rewarded its customers in Miami. The satellite radio company has stopped by Winter Music Conference each year for the last decade for the SiriusXM Music Lounge, an intimate party for subscribers featuring some of the world’s best DJs. Last year Kygo, Martin Garrix, Afrojack, Disclosure, and more stopped by the Lounge.
Though the Bon Jovi set will boast a, uh, slightly different demographic, it still promises to be an intimate affair worth trying to wiggle yourself into.
SiriusXM subscribers can score tickets to the private concert through an invitation sent by e-mail, so keep an eye on those inboxes.
Plus, starting at 4:00 p.m. this Friday, November 4, those who’ve been SiriusXM subscribers since October 19, 2016, can enter for the chance to win a trip to Miami and tickets to the concert via siriusxm.com/bonjovi.
