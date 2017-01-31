menu

Red Bull Sound Select's 3 Days in Miami Returns With Angel Olsen, Goldlink, and Kelela

Bomba Estéreo Brings Brown Power and Endless Optimism to FM Festival


Red Bull Sound Select's 3 Days in Miami Returns With Angel Olsen, Goldlink, and Kelela

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 11 a.m.
By Jose D. Duran
Angel Olsen
Angel Olsen
Photo by Amanda Marsalis
This past September, Red Bull Sound Select took over the Hangar in downtown Miami for three days of music headlined by A$AP Ferg, AlunaGeorge, and Cashmere Cat. The mission of the event was to showcase both established acts and relative newcomers, all at an affordable $15 per show.

Things must have gone well for the series, because not even a year later, 3 Days in Miami returns to the Hangar on February 23. This time around, the headliners are not as well-known but are definitely worth watching in 2017.

Also returning to help are local party promoters Poplife and YesJulz, who are joined this time around by Canadian record label Arts & Crafts.

The series begins on February 23 with Angel Olsen, who released her third album, My Woman, back in September. The collection of well-polished indie-rock songs garnered Olsen plenty of year-end list love from publications like Pitchfork, Billboard, Rolling Stone, and NME. Supporting Olsen will be singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson and electro-folk artist Bernice, both of whom hail from Toronto.

On February 24, it's Goldlink, whose sound combines hip-hop, R&B, and electronic influences. To call him simply a "rapper" doesn't do him justice. He seems equally adept at spitting out rhymes and carrying a note. Joining him will be New Orleans rapper Pell and the equally genre-defying Twelve'Len.

Finally, on February 25, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Kelela takes the stage with her future R&B style. Kelela already counts Solange Knowles and Björk as fans thanks to her 2013 mixtape Cut 4 Me. Synth-loving singer, songwriter, and producer Harriet Brown and Miami's own Brika will round out the lineup.

Red Bull Sound Select Presents: 3 Days in Miami
February 23 through 25, at the Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-702-3257; facebook.com/thehangar305. Tickets cost $15 via 3days.redbullsoundselect.com/miami.

Jose D. Duran
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the voice and strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's music, entertainment, and cultural scenes since 2006, previously through sites such as MiamiNights.com and OnBeat.com. He earned his BS in journalism with a minor in art history from the University of Florida. He's a South Florida native and will be a Miami resident as long as climate change permits and the temperature doesn't drop below 60 degrees.
The Hangar
60 NE 11th St.
Miami, FL 33132

305-702-3257

hangar305.com

