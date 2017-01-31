Red Bull Sound Select's 3 Days in Miami Returns With Angel Olsen, Goldlink, and Kelela
This past September, Red Bull Sound Select took over the Hangar in downtown Miami for three days of music headlined by A$AP Ferg, AlunaGeorge, and Cashmere Cat. The mission of the event was to showcase both established acts and relative newcomers, all at an affordable $15 per show.
Things must have gone well for the series,
Also returning to help are local party promoters Poplife and YesJulz, who are joined this time around by Canadian record label Arts & Crafts.
The series begins on February 23 with Angel Olsen, who released her third album, My Woman, back in September. The collection of well-polished indie-rock songs garnered Olsen plenty of year-end list love from publications like Pitchfork, Billboard, Rolling Stone, and NME. Supporting Olsen will be singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson and electro-folk artist Bernice, both of whom hail from Toronto.
On February 24, it's Goldlink, whose sound combines hip-hop, R&B, and electronic influences. To call him simply a "rapper" doesn't do him justice. He seems equally adept at spitting out rhymes and carrying a note. Joining him will be New Orleans rapper Pell and the equally genre-defying Twelve'Len.
Finally, on February 25, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter
Red Bull Sound Select Presents: 3 Days in Miami
February 23 through 25, at the Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-702-3257; facebook.com/thehangar305. Tickets cost $15 via 3days.redbullsoundselect.com/miami.
