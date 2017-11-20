With Prism Creative Group, Isabella Acker Organizes Miami's Most In-Demand Events

Miami's live-music scene has had plenty of false starts, from condescending New York Times articles calling the Magic City a "tropical bohemia in the making" to venues that seem to burn out as quickly they appear. Throw in local audiences' finicky tastes and a geographical handicap, and you'll understand why live music in Miami always seems as if it's on life support.

That's why Isabella Acker is on a mission to prove Miami can appreciate music beyond weekend DJ sets.

The 29-year-old moved from Atlanta ten years ago to study hospitality management at Florida International University. She had visited on vacation and sensed the city would be a good fit for her.