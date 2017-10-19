Nu Deco Ensemble Is Miami's Best-Kept Musical Secret

Sam Hyken is a classical music composer, but lately he's been diving deep into David Bowie's music and reading a biography of the paradigm-shifting artist. Bowie was the kind of artist for whom boundaries of genre, medium, and style were nonexistent, so if he were around to witness Nu Deco Ensemble's genre-bending, classical/pop hybrid, he probably would've felt he was leaving Earth in good hands, musically speaking, that is.

Nu Deco Ensemble, led by conductor Jacomo Rafel Bairos and with music largely composed by Hyken, is entering its third season as Miami's best-kept secret. The ensemble's shows at the Light Box in Wynwood have become the hushed talk of the town: Locals want their friends in on the secret of these inspired performances, but in some small way, they dread the day they'll have to share the magic of this futurist ensemble with the rest of the world.

Nu Deco's stages are growing already. Last season, the ensemble debuted at the Adrienne Arsht Center, for which Hyken composed a reimagined version of Vivaldi's Four Seasons in collaboration with the Brooklyn-based theatrical hip-hop dance company Decadancetheatre. Bairos calls the performance a high point in the ensemble's blossoming existence, and Nu Deco will return to the Arsht Center this season for a string of performances, including classical reworkings of Stevie Wonder's and Queen's music.