Nora En Pure Recaps a Year of Little Sleep: “I Can’t Remember the Last Time I Was Off"

Nora En Pure is feeling the dizzying results of worldwide success. Photo by Maurizio Colella

Since her last stop in the Magic City, Nora En Pure has felt the most telling sign of music biz success: she’s busy, busy, busy.

“I can’t remember the last time I was off for a week or so,” she says. "New music has come out, and I’m trying to work on a new EP that should be released before the end of the year. But it’s going a little slow with all the touring.”

All the touring is right: along with hitting Miami Beach's Wall nightclub this Saturday, the deep house DJ, born Daniela Niederer, will crisscross the continent on a tour that will take her from the west coast to the Great Lakes and all the way back again. The exhausting route will eventually land in Cape Town, South Africa, the country where she was born.

“I haven’t been in South Africa for some time,” the Zurich-based artist says. But she's confident her return won't be disappointing. “I hear only good things from there.”

Before visiting home, she’ll be spending a lot of time entertaining American audiences — not that we’re much of a pain to be around.

“For me playing in the U.S. — Miami especially — has always been great; always good vibes, people are very positive. While in other continents, especially Europe, people are more quiet. They just, you know, they take the music in but they won’t be like, hands up and vibing along a lot. They’re just… they look and listen and enjoy more quietly. I appreciate both, but it’s maybe a little more fun in the U.S.”

Perhaps American enthusiasm over deep house comes from the genre’s novelty in the states. It seems like more people than ever are listening to new kinds of dance music, figuring out what they like beyond what’s convient or on the radio. Niederer feels she’s benefitted somewhat from this trend.

“For me, it was definitely good timing somehow,” she says. “People, I think, feel this kind of music more now than some years ago, when a lot of people listened to the faster, kind of upbeat dance music.”

In the midst of constant touring, Nora En Pure somehow finds time to produce a radio show, Purified, on her Soundcloud page. She also landed a coveted BBC Essential Mix in July. The two-hour radio show, which will host acts from all over the dance music spectrum, from Flying Lotus to Seth Troxler, gave her particular brand of upbeat, melodic deep house an enormous spotlight.

“Usually the really good DJs get featured there, so it was an honor to do that,” she remarks. “I loved to do that mix. It was a two-hour mix, which gives you a little more freedom to create something, to take the listeners on a journey.”

And while it may have been a wonderful opportunity for the artist, it came at a less-than-perfect time — at the height of the summer festival season, while she was helming an Ibiza residency.

“I got requested to do that while I was touring crazy from one end of the planet to the other one, and basically in the summer season where I also had the Ibiza residency. And I went back and forth between Ibiza and the U.S., so I had to do that one on the side, and it was really busy.”

Still, too much work is better than no work, and in the ever-changing electronic music business, where genres can live and die in the public eye in the span of weeks, Nora En Pure seems to be doing fine.

Nora En Pure. 10: 30 p.m. Saturday, November 19, at Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. 305-938-3130. Tickets cost $40 to $800 via integrations.nightpro.co.

