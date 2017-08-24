Dracula Uses One Guitar and Two Voices to Haunt with Intensity

Miami duo Dracula's name doesn’t just reference a blood-thirsty Transylvanian vampire. It also represents the more subtle Bram Stoker depiction of the lonely and love sick Count. The only instruments they use are one nylon acoustic guitar and two distinctively gorgeous voices. Spanish and English songs are tightly woven into a tapestry of quiet intensity on their release, Songs of Love & Melancholy. Each flows into the next like Lucy’s blood onto pointy teeth. They harness the almost ghostly, haunting energy of the Carter Family and the melting harmonies of the Mamas and Papas.

Dracula — whom New Times named best acoustic music n 2012 — reinterprets songs like Peggy Seeger’s “First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” and “The Nightingale” from Twin Peaks. The duo even presents a reimagined version of Don McLean’s “Babylon” called “Waters of Palestine,” telling others’ heavy stories simply behind its own poignant and diaphanous vocal veil.

Theirs is a modern Miami music scene story. Dracula’s members, Eli Oviedo and Dorys Bello, met when they were 19 years old. He was working as a waiter at Bali Cafe downtown, and she was attending Miami-Dade College across the street and dating one of the Indonesian restaurant's dishwashers. Bello is a 32-year-old Hialeah native of Cuban descent. Oviedo, who also turns 32 this month, was born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. He heard Bello sing and wanted to make music with her. Three years of friendship later, they were harmonizing beautifully.