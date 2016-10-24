Miami's Best Concert of the Week: Adele at the American Airlines Arena

Photo by Alexandra Waespi

The cost of living in South Florida is notoriously high. This week, that price is going to skyrocket because of the obscene number of great concerts swinging through town. Brace your wallets, because in the next seven days, you're going to want tickets to Foals at Revolution Live, Lindsey Stirling in Boca Raton, Toni Braxton at the Hard Rock in Hollywood, and Bob Moses at the Olympia Theater.

In addition, our boon of Halloween ear candy is mighty and overflowing with no less than four events occurring simultaneously. West Palm gets Best Coast and Moonfest, Sunrise has Sia and her friends Alunageorge and Miguel, Downtown Miami hosts Maná at the Triple A, and Wynwood is partying all weekend with the likes of Armin Van Buuren and Flosstradamus at the RC Cola Plant.

And yet, the crown jewel in this sparkling tiara heavy with gems is none other than the cheekiest of all the divas, Adele.

For two nights, Tuesday the 25th and Wednesday the 26th, the chart-topping, Brit and Grammy award winning singer brings her tour to the American Airlines Arena – the highest grossing tour of 2016, which, as of a few days ago, was tracking in the $150 million range.

Even with all this success, Adele told Rolling Stone last November that she considers her career a “hobby” and that one day she fears this will all have been a cruel joke because she’ll be sent back to Tottenham once the gig is up.

Of course, as long as she keeps producing pop masterpieces like 19, 21, and 25, soundtracks our lives with songs such as “Hello” and “Rolling in the Deep,” and makes us all believe that she could be our best friend with charming, down to earth interviews (and not to mention one of the best Car Karaoke appearances), Adele is staying right where she is: in our hearts and on our radios.

Adele. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 25 and Wednesday October 26, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com; Tickets cost $36.95 to $146.50 via ticketmaster.com.

