The Best Concerts in Miami This Week March 26-April 1

Now that Ultra Music Festival and Miami Music Week have come and gone, you may be looking for your next musical fix. Some Ultra artists, like GTA, are hanging around town a little longer to ease your festival withdrawals. A huge party led by the Queen of Bounce Big Freedia is on the horizon this Friday, while Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled take over the AAA and legendary drummer and Prince collaborator Sheila E. plays a free (yes, free) show at Palm Court in the Design District.
Your concert list shows no sign of slowing down, even after the sun has set on this year's Miami Music Week. Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, March 26
Carlos Mata-Alvarez: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Dark Orb 2.0: 10 p.m., $15-$30. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
GTA: 10 p.m., $10-$20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Miami Soul Sessions With Aaron Marcus Payne: 8 p.m., $0-$20. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Tuesday, March 27
Jose Elias: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Kelly Lee Owens: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Savi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Wednesday, March 28
Magela Herrera: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
We Came As Romans: 6 p.m., $19. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
XXI New Music Miami ISCM Festival: Sarah Cahill: 7 p.m., Free. FIU Miami Beach Urban Studios, 420 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-535-1463.
Thursday, March 29
DJ Ivan Sandhas: 7 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Jean Caze and Amédé: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Konflikt: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Nu Deco Ensemble Featuring Ben Folds and
Philbert Armenteros: 11 p.m., $10-$25. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Sixto Rein: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Zarabanda: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Friday, March 30
Ailyn
Betty Who: 7:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Big Freedia: 9 p.m., $18-$38. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Dan Montgomery and Alex Heffron: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
Dash Berlin: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Demi Lovato & DJ Khaled: 7:30 p.m., $25.95-$495.95. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
DJ Hell: 10 p.m., $10-$25. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Jason Joshua & the Beholders: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
La Melodia Perfecta: 11 p.m., $20. Blume Nightclub, 1421 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-577-9811, facebook.com/SpazioNightclub.
Miguel: 8 p.m., $36-$161. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com. 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Nicole Yarling Jazz Quartet: 7:30 p.m., $10. Historic Hampton House Cultural Center, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami.
Sheila E.: 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.
Tony Succar ft. Mixtura: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
The Wombombs: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Saturday, March 31
Appetite for Destruction: 8 p.m., $15. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Big City: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Bruno Schmidt: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Conjunto Progreso: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Dreamscape with Connie: 8 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Fortunate Youth: 7:30 p.m., $18. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Gente de Zona: 8 p.m., $25. The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami, 305-223-7060.
Hunny: With Made Violent and Talk in Tongues, 7:30 p.m., $13-$15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Jonathan Toubin: 10 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Kelvis Ochoa: 9 p.m., $40. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.
Los 3 de La Habana: 11 p.m., $35-$50. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Miami Girls Rock Camp: Carnival of Sounds: Noon, Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Ordinary Boys: 9 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Primal Rite and Queensway: With Crude Nuclear Device, Flesh & Bone, and Seed of Pain, 7 p.m., Free. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Raiford Starke: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Saturday Matinee: 5 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Sounds of the Times: John Adams and the Sounds of America: 7:30 p.m., $30-$55. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes: 8 p.m., $35-$50. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Vanessa da Mata: 6 p.m., Free. Downtown Doral Park, 8395 Executive Center Dr., Miami.
Sunday, April 1
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
DJ Adora Live on Lincoln: 1 p.m., Free. Lincoln Road Stage, 1100 Lincoln Rd., Miami.
Eyehategod & Cro-Mags: 7 p.m., $22-$25. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Reggae Sundays: 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!