The Best Concerts in Miami This Week March 26-April 1

Now that Ultra Music Festival and Miami Music Week have come and gone, you may be looking for your next musical fix. Some Ultra artists, like GTA, are hanging around town a little longer to ease your festival withdrawals. A huge party led by the Queen of Bounce Big Freedia is on the horizon this Friday, while Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled take over the AAA and legendary drummer and Prince collaborator Sheila E. plays a free (yes, free) show at Palm Court in the Design District.

Your concert list shows no sign of slowing down, even after the sun has set on this year's Miami Music Week. Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, March 26