The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, March 12-18

Miami Music Week doesn't start for a few days, but pre-MMW parties will begin taking over venues around town well before the official festivities kick off. Pace yourself, though — St. Patrick's Day is this Saturday, and if you're looking for live music, Las Rosas' full night of sets by Jacuzzi Boys, the Woolly Bushmen, and Dama Vicke might do the trick.

Living legends Anita Baker, Chaka Khan, and Smokey Robinson will play Hard Rock Stadium for Jazz in the Gardens, and Jason Mraz will hit the Arsht Center stage this week.