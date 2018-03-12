The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, March 12-18

Miami Music Week doesn't start for a few days, but pre-MMW parties will begin taking over venues around town well before the official festivities kick off. Pace yourself, though — St. Patrick's Day is this Saturday, and if you're looking for live music, Las Rosas' full night of sets by Jacuzzi Boys, the Woolly Bushmen, and Dama Vicke might do the trick.
Living legends Anita Baker, Chaka Khan, and Smokey Robinson will play Hard Rock Stadium for Jazz in the Gardens, and Jason Mraz will hit the Arsht Center stage this week.
Monday, March 12
Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Paul Banman: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
The Resonant Rogues: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, March 13
Breakbot: 10 p.m., $15-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Dan Gore: 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Diogo Brown: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
DJ Clark Kent: 5 p.m., Free. Wood Tavern, 2531 NW 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-748-2828, woodtavernmiami.com.
Fanni Sarkozy: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Symphony of the Americas: Music on Pointe: 7:45 p.m., $62-$85. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
YSL: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Wednesday, March 14
Blink180-True: With Drawing Bored, Greyhound Therapy, Headfoam, and the Split Razors, 9 p.m., $5/$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Celebrating David Bowie: 7:30 p.m., $33-$58. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Gold Coast Jazz: Loston Harris Trio: 7:45 p.m., $55. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Jason Mraz: 8 p.m., $40.75-$103.75. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Jazil Brazz: 6 p.m., Free. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.
Jazz at The Yard with Tchaa: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Juju: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Mandy Gonzalez: 8 p.m., $45-$49. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Thursday, March 15
Agent Orange: With the Atom Age, the Gazms, and Sewerside Bombers, 8 p.m., $18-$40. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Chris Davio: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Chris Rod and Carly Jo Jackson: 7 p.m., Free. Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-796-2727, concretebeachbrewery.com.
David Gtronic: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Fame on Fire: With Rough Start and Happy Hour, 6:30 p.m., $10-$12. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Get the Led Out: 8 p.m., $30. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
The High Note Jazz Series: 8 p.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Little Dragon: 8 p.m., $23.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Nando Chang: With Jahzel Dotel and Johmpo, 7 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Philbert Armenteros: 10 p.m., $10-$25. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Romeo Santos: 8 p.m., $35.50-$170. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Spring Break Kickoff: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Spring Break Kickoff Party: 7 p.m., Free. Rooftop at E11even, 15 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miamirooftop.com.
The Irish Rovers: 8 p.m., $23-$43. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Tony Succar Mixtura Band: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Wolf Story and Friends: With George Acosta, Brian Tappert, Simone Vitullo, and Adam Foster, 10 p.m., $5. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Friday, March 16
Adriatique: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Anthony Raneri of Bayside: 7 p.m., $14-$17. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Crankdat: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Dead Meadow: 8 p.m., $13-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Evan Frankel and Friends: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Femme Fest: 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Firefall: 8 p.m., $46.23-$65.09. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Ginuwine and the Sugarhill Gang: 8 p.m., $10. The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition, 10901 S.W. 24th St., Miami, 305-223-7060.
Global Cuba Fest: 8 p.m., $0-$50. The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th St., Miami, 305-576-4350, miamilightproject.com.
J Boog: 7:30 p.m., $18. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Jazz in the Gardens 2018 Opening Night Party: 8 p.m., $35. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 305-943-8000, hardrockstadium.com.
La Adictiva Banda San José de Mesillas and La Maquinaria Norteña: 8 p.m., $20. The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition, 10901 S.W. 24th St., Miami, 305-223-7060.
Lucy Grau: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Mike and the Mechanics: 8 p.m., $37.50-$67.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Pop, Rock, & Doo Wopp Live!: 8 p.m., $50-$55. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Raging Fyah: 7 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Showtek: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
St. Patrick's Day Block Party: 5-11 p.m., Free. Fritz & Franz Bierhaus, 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables, 305-774-1883, bierhaus.cc.
Tao: 8 p.m., $20-$37.50. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
Tribute to Brazil With Daniela Mercury: 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.
Wendy Pedersen: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Willy Chirino: 11 p.m., $75-$125. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Saturday, March 17
Abel Aguilera and Tom Stephan: 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Andhim & Archie Hamilton: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Art Department: 11 p.m., $40. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.
Automelodi: 10 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Ednita Nazario: 8 p.m., $89-$164. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
FIU Piano Alumni Concert: 7:30 p.m., Free. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
Ipso: With Kölsch, 6 p.m., $20-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Judy Collins: 8 p.m., $45-$70. Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 786-650-2073, seminoletheatre.org.
Lil Wayne: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Los 3 de La Habana: 11 p.m., $35-$50. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Made In Miami: 12 p.m., $20-$30. Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-7715, surfcomber.com.
Marco Carola & Felix da Housecat: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Miami Music Week Pre-Party With Secret Guests: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Nahko: 7 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Omar Sosa: 8 p.m., $15-$50. The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th St., Miami, 305-576-4350, miamilightproject.com.
Paddy's Pub Day: With Rachel Rage & the Magic City Madmen, Dyslexic Postcards, Off Orbit, the Gazms, and others, 6 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Ragdoll: A Tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons: 8 p.m., Free. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.
Revolution 93.5 Spring Break and Miami Music Week Kickoff: 2 p.m., $15. National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-2311, nationalhotel.com.
St. Patrick's Day: 7 p.m., Free. Rooftop at E11even, 15 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miamirooftop.com.
St. Patrick's Day: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
St. Patrick's Day Block Party: 2-11 p.m., Free. Fritz & Franz Bierhaus, 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables, 305-774-1883, bierhaus.cc.
St. Patrick's Day Las Rosas Festival: 6 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Streisand and Sinatra "Memories": 7:30 p.m., $37.38-$42.06. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Timeless: With Lum, Eduardo Castillo, Lemurian, and others, 10 p.m., $35-$275. Lemon City Studios, 261 NE 73rd St., Miami, facebook.com/LemonCityStudios.
Tito Puente Jr.: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Will & Anthony: Broadway Our Way: 7:30 p.m., $35/$40. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
Wooden Roots: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Youth Music Festival: 5 p.m., $5. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Sunday, March 18
Chameleon Musicians presents Cello and Piano Recital: 4 p.m., $40. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Concert for Kids: Bernstein's Birthday Bash: 11:30 a.m., $20. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Grace Pettis: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Juicy Beach: 2 p.m., $30-$45. National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-2311, nationalhotel.com.
Kemuel Roig Latin Quartet: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Miami Pops: The Miami Symphony Orchestra: 6 p.m., $35-$122. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Pineapple Sunday: 2 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Reggae Sundays: 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Sündays: With Javier Carballo, Jesse Perez, Myroslaw Bytz, Gio Gulez, and others, 5 p.m.-12 a.m., $10-$15. Wynwood 5th Ave, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, 305-299-5004, wynwood5thave.com.
Torche: 8 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
