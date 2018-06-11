The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Just when you thought the pop-star wave of the past decade was on its way out, English singer and model Dua Lipa showed up with the virulently catchy breakup bop "New Rules" and ex-lover sendoff "IDGAF." She'll bring her single-lady sing-alongs and impeccable style to Bayfront Park this Tuesday evening. Prolific singer-songwriter Andrew McMahon will return to South Florida at Revolution Live this Friday, and Maroon 5 will hit the BB&T Center with its onslaught of slick hits Sunday.
Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, June 11
Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Royal Blood: With Turbowolf, 7 p.m., $26. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Xavier Perez: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, June 12
Dua Lipa: 8 p.m., $30-$35. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.
Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Lindsey Blair Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Terrestrial Funk: With
Wednesday, June 13
Derez De'Shon: 11 p.m., $20-$100. Studio 23, 247 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-401-5438, studio23miami.com.
Katchafire: 7:30 p.m., $15. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Las Rosas: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
One Man Band Night: With Uncle Scotchy, Matchstick Johnny, and others, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Thursday, June 14
Afin-K2: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Anthony Pisano: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Aura With Armando Segui: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
DJ Nano: 12:30 a.m., Free. El Tucán, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-535-0065, eltucanmiami.com.
Dyllan and the Copper Tones: 8 p.m., Free. Vinos on Galt Mile, 3312 NE 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-530-7301, vinoswinebars.com/vinos-on-galt-mile.html.
Eric Chacón: 8 p.m., $20. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Marcel Fengler: 11 p.m., $15-$35. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
WestKing String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Friday, June 15
Ace Ventura: 10 p.m., $20-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Aceskully: 9 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Alexis Peña: 9 p.m., $15-$20. The Way Soul, 136 Northwest 37th Street, Miami.
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness: 7 p.m., $26.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Atish: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Baby Rasta Y Gringo: 7 p.m., $39-$149. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Miramar-Regional-Park-14.
BOT: 10 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Brit Floyd: 7 p.m., $39.50-$54.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Cristian Lex: 8:30 p.m., Free. El Tucán, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-535-0065, eltucanmiami.com.
Del Prado Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
Diana Fuentes: 9:30 p.m., $40. Riviera Live, 3138 Coral Way, Miami, 786-703-3729, rivieralivemiami.com.
Eric Bellinger: With Dyna Edyne and Savannah Cristina, 8 p.m., $20. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
George Jefferson Starship: With Lonewolf,
Gosub & Taimur: 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Kill the Noise: 10 p.m., $20-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Malaa: 11:30 p.m., $25-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Mike Attack: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Ms. Mada: With Eveava and Ennio Skoto, 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Mulch & Scholl: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
The New Schematics: 7 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Palo!: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Praslea: 11 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Ruen: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Yellow Claw: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Saturday, June 16
Cameo and Slick Rick: 7 p.m., $39-$109. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov.
Combichrist: 7 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Crud: 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Crussen: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Dasha Redkina: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Derek Smalls: 8 p.m., $39.50-$89.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
DJ Kass: 12:30 a.m., Free. El Tucán, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-535-0065, eltucanmiami.com.
Federico Britos Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
Goodie Mob: 8 p.m., $35-$95. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Jason Joshua and the Beholders: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Jellybean Benitez: 10 p.m., $15. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Katchafire: 6 p.m., $15. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Krewella: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Nicole Chirino: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Orquesta Brava: 9 p.m., Free. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.
Rüfüs Du Sol: 7 p.m., $20-$40. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Savi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
To Live and Shave in L.A.: With To Live and Shave in L.A., Holly Hunt, and others, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Sunday, June 17
Cloud Solo, Sweet Plot, & Frankie Midnight: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Jamar Germain: 5 p.m., $12. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Lil Bo Weep: 8 p.m., $7. Lucid Gallery, 13331 SW 132nd Ave., Miami, facebook.com/lucidgallery.
Maroon 5: 7:30 p.m., $45.25-$145.25. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Willy Chirino: 7 p.m., $49-$199. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
