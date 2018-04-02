The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Cardi B's long-awaited debut album drops Friday, and you're invited to the celebration she's throwing at E11even. The artist will perform at the world-famous nightclub hours after her inspiration, TLC, performs at the Miami-Dade County Fair. Make it a double feature of badass women in hip-hop and R&B.

Now that the One Direction boys have gone their separate, um, ways, the boy-band newcomers of Why Don't We take their place in the spotlight at the Fillmore this week. But don't overlook the classics while you check out the new blood. Close out the week with a performance by the legendary Sun Ra Arkestra at the North Beach Bandshell Saturday. Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.