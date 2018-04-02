The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Cardi B's long-awaited debut album drops Friday, and you're invited to the celebration she's throwing at E11even. The artist will perform at the world-famous nightclub hours after her inspiration, TLC, performs at the Miami-Dade County Fair. Make it a double feature of badass women in hip-hop and R&B.
Now that the One Direction boys have gone their separate, um, ways, the boy-band newcomers of Why Don't We take their place in the spotlight at the Fillmore this week. But don't overlook the classics while you check out the new blood. Close out the week with a performance by the legendary Sun Ra Arkestra at the North Beach Bandshell Saturday. Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, April 2
Cradle of Filth: 6:30 p.m., $23.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Fox Brothers: 10 p.m., Free. The Regent Cocktail Club, 1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-0199, regentcocktailclub.com.
House Savage: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, April 3
2manydjs: 10 p.m., $15-$30. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
The Love Below: 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Melinda Rose: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Mike Gerber: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Vanessa Da Mata: 9 p.m., $85. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.
Why Don't We: 7 p.m., $29.50-$49.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Wednesday, April 4
Archila: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Bachaco: 8-11 p.m., Free. Hard Rock Cafe, 401 Biscayne Blvd. Ste. R-200, Miami, 305-377-3110, hardrock.com.
The French Horn Collective: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
John Beasley's Monk'estra: 7:30 p.m., $15-$20. Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables, 305-284-2241, music.miami.edu.
Liz Bieler Duo: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Thursday, April 5
Felipe Fontanelle: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Mandy y La Clave: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Soundbite Presents: 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Tropic SoundBite Nights: 9 p.m., $5. 5501 NE 2nd Ave, 5501 Northeast 2nd Ave., Miami.
Zjolie and Millionyoung: 10 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Friday, April 6
Cardi B: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
DJ Cassidy: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
DJ T.: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Electric Kif: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Fernando Ferrone Duo: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Keller Williams: 8 p.m., $20.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Kerry Degman: 9 p.m., Free. 401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
Kyle Cook: 8 p.m., $32.50. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Lauren Lane: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Martin Solveig & Le Youth: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Mike Delguidice & Big Shot — Celebrating the Music of Billy Joel: 8 p.m., $47.50-$57.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Mira: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Monica Mancini & the Frost School of Music Henri Mancini Institute Orchestra: 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.
N'Taya: 8 p.m., Free. Hialeah Park Racing & Casino, 2200 E. 4th Ave., Hialeah.
Nevermind: Nirvana Tribute: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Pepe Montes and His Conjunto: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Rivers and Rust: 8 p.m., $15. Mary N. Porter Riverview Ballroom, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
TLC: 8 p.m., $10. The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition, 10901 S.W. 24th St., Miami, 305-223-7060.
Tortuga Music Festival: 1 p.m., $125-$1750. Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-828-7275.
Zao: 7 p.m., $15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Saturday, April 7
The Commodores and the Isley Brothers: 6 p.m., $20-$125. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.
Dikembe: 9 p.m., $10. Shirley's at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Edmar Castañeda & Gregoire Maret Duo: 7:30 p.m., $35/$40. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
El Taiger: 10 p.m., $30. Riviera Live, 3138 Coral Way, Miami, 786-703-3729, rivieralivemiami.com/grand-opening.
The Goodnites: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Jellybean Benitez: 10 p.m., $20. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Karina Iglesias' Nu-Thang: 1 p.m., Free. Lincoln Road Stage, 1100 Lincoln Rd., Miami.
Khidja: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Lee Burridge & Bedouin: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
LeNard Rutlege Duo: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Leo Garcia and Timba Live: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Nelly: 8 p.m., $15. The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition, 10901 S.W. 24th St., Miami, 305-223-7060.
Nervo: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Pines of Rome: 8 p.m., $37-$140. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Ruede Hagelstein: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Safe Sound System: 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Sankofa Jazz Fest: 2 p.m., $30. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami, 305-638-6771, ahcacmiami.org.
Savi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Sun Ra Arkestra: 7 p.m. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Thy Art Is Murder & Dying Fetus: With Enterprise Earth, Rivers of Nihil, and Sanction, 6 p.m., $21-$23. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Yvette Norwood-Tiger: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Sunday, April 8
Buddy Guy: With Quinn Sullivan, 7:30 p.m., $45-$125. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Daryl Shawn: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Envee: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Festival Internacional Ernesto Lecuona: 3 p.m., $17-$57. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Innasense: 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise: 5 p.m., Free. Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.com.
Max von Essen: 7 p.m., $45-$49. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Robbie Elias: 1 p.m., Free. Lincoln Road Stage, 1100 Lincoln Rd., Miami.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio and Mark Small: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Widowmaker: With Obliterate and Second Death, 6 p.m., $10-$12. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
