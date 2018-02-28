New Found Glory, Dashboard Confessional, and Yellowcard Members Headline #ParklandStrong Benefit

Just days after Revolution Live hosted a benefit concert for the families of the 17 people killed in this month's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, AEG Presents and the City of Pompano Beach have announced another fundraiser. Members of New Found Glory, Dashboard Confessional, and Yellowcard will take the Pompano Beach Amphitheater stage May 16. Proceeds from all ticket sales, concessions, silent auctions, and sponsorships will go to the Broward Education Foundation, which will distribute funds to the families of those killed or injured in the shooting.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High is a key part of New Found Glory's story. Frontman Jordan Pundik and bassist Ian Grushka cofounded the band when they attended the Parkland high school.
"Our hearts are broken, and we cannot imagine the pain the victims' families, friends, students, teachers, and anyone else impacted by the recent tragedy at MSD must be feeling," the band said in a statement. "As some of you may or may not know, half of our band went to MSD, so it is important to us that we do as much as we possibly can to help the school and families of the victims. They deserve our love, support, and help, and we will help in any way we can."
Fellow Floridians Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional and former Yellowcard frontman William Ryan Key will also perform at the concert, where Key will also debut his new solo acoustic project.
Tickets for #ParklandStrong go on sale to the general public Monday, March 5, at 10 a.m. at pbamp.com and axs.com.
#ParklandStrong: A Benefit for the Victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Shooting. 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach; 954-946-2402; Tickets cost $25 via pbamp.com and axs.com.
