New Found Glory, Dashboard Confessional, and Yellowcard Members Headline #ParklandStrong Benefit

Just days after Revolution Live hosted a benefit concert for the families of the 17 people killed in this month's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, AEG Presents and the City of Pompano Beach have announced another fundraiser. Members of New Found Glory, Dashboard Confessional, and Yellowcard will take the Pompano Beach Amphitheater stage May 16. Proceeds from all ticket sales, concessions, silent auctions, and sponsorships will go to the Broward Education Foundation, which will distribute funds to the families of those killed or injured in the shooting.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High is a key part of New Found Glory's story. Frontman Jordan Pundik and bassist Ian Grushka cofounded the band when they attended the Parkland high school.